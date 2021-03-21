Henderson County Livestock Show organizers have given the green light to stage a complete event with the traditional schedule, Monday, March 22 through Saturday, March 27.
Well, at least greenish yellow. Some special precautions will be in place and the Youth Project Show, held indoors at the Henderson County Senior Citizens Center will still have limited entries.
But before the sun comes up Monday, animals will start arriving for the renewal of the six-decade old tradition.
The first events get started Monday afternoon with timed horse show classes beginning at 2 p.m. The crowning ceremony for the Livestock Show Queen and Princess starts at 5:30 p.m. Once they have been chosen, the royalty will stay busy throughout the week handing out ribbons and belt buckles to event winners.
Tuesday begins with the judged horse events at 8 a.m. at 5 p.m. is one of the highlights of the HCLS, the breeding swine competition.
The pace picks up on Wednesday morning when the real show is the arrival of hundreds of animals. Market swine, breeding beef, steers, market lambs, breeding ewes, market goats, breeding goats, breeding poultry, game birds, and breeding rabbits.
Thursday morning begins with some of the most popular competitions of the week. The market goats, breeding goats, market lambs and breeding ewes all go before the judges starting at 8 a.m.
Thursday at 5 p.m. comes a show that always brings a big payoff. The market hogs go on display. Hogs are divided into five classes. Depending on the number of entries, up to 100 hogs will make the auction on Saturday.
On Friday, Youth Project Show winners will be auctioned at 6 p.m. at the Senior Center. Then at 7:30 in the arena, the prestigious market steer show begins. The winners will be auctioned on Saturday starting at 1 p.m.
Last year, when the HCLS was canceled just days before it was to begin, exhibitors were left with animals that they had worked with for several months could not go to the auction. The Livestock Show Board banded together to find businesses and individuals who would buy animals or offer financial support.
