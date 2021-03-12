The timing of Gov. Greg Abbot’s Executive Order opening the state to larger crowds and easing mask restrictions came at a good time for the Henderson County Livestock Show.
The HCLS committee voted on Monday to revert back to the traditional schedule that has been the blueprint for the event for many years.
“We told them they should encourage the wearing of face masks, especially in the Senior’s building,” County Judge Wade McKinney said.
The Seniors building is the scene of the arts and crafts show and auction which can draw a large crowd into close quarters.
“The facility, outside of that is all outdoors and really not an issue,” he said.
Organizers were determined to stage the show this year after having to cancel the 60-year-old competition in 2020. An alternate schedule was devised that eliminated some classes and shortened the hours on the days of competition.
The 2021 show begins Monday, March 22, with the youth horse show speed events. That night the queen and princess will be crowned.
Tuesday morning the arena will be filled with the horse show judged events. That afternoon at 4 p.m. is the slot for the breeding swine contest.
Activity at the show grounds will accelerate on Wednesday, with the arrival of many of the show animals. One of the main events of the day is the shop project judging at 2 p.m..
Thursday morning brings the judging of goats and lambs. That night, beginning at 5 p.m., is the market hog show.
Friday morning poultry will be on display and at 7 p.m., award and scholarship presentations will be made, followed by the steer show.
As usual, the premium auction is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Many Henderson County students are in Houston this week for the giant show that runs through March 21.
It was there last year that students got the word that the remainder of the show had been canceled. Some had already competed, others had to reload their animals without taking part in the show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.