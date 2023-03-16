Next week, hundreds of FFA and 4-H students will be showing their livestock and projects, competing in various events, receiving scholarships, meeting new and old friends, and participating in all that encompasses the week that is the Henderson County Livestock Show.
Most events will take place at the Henderson County Regional Fair Park. Sunday evening will be the crowning ceremony for the 2023 HCLS Queen and Princess and at noon on Monday, the youth horse show roping events, speed events, and popular calf scramble will begin.
There will also be FFA and 4-H members throughout the week selling $10 raffle tickets for a 2023 Kawasaki 4010 four-seater, sponsored by Heritage Land Bank and Teague Chevrolet/Buick.
Raffle tickets are also available at the Extension office in Athens located at 100 E. Tyler St, Room 300. All proceeds benefit the HCLS and the winner does not need to be present when the drawing is held prior to the Auction Saturday, March 25.
The Athens Daily Review will be covering the events throughout the week, keeping readers current on the Livestock Show. For an up-to-date calendar so you can support the students in person, visit www.hclsathens.com.
