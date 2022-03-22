Henderson County Livestock Show kicked off its events Sunday evening with the crowning of 2022’s Queen and Princess.
This year’s Queen, Pressley Douglas from LaPoynor FFA, will be very busy this year between balancing queen duties and participating in multiple events, including interviewing for multiple scholarships, entering the project show with a hot sauce recipe, and showing a 230 pound market swine.
This year’s HCLS Princess, Charlsie Tompkins with Brownsboro 4H, will also be distributing ribbons and buckles at awards for all event winners. Even though she has shown animals for the last five years, she chose to focus on projects this year and has maxed out with 25 of them.
Both Princess and Queen Runner-ups were also given the Congeniality Award, which is voted on by the contestants. The HCLS Queen runner-up is Sarah Fizer and the Princess runner-up is Sidney Sinclair.
Awards were presented by last year’s Queen and former Athens FFA President, Morgan Gould and 2021’s Princess, Hadley Rhodes.
The HCLS Queen and Princess represent the HCLS Association in fairs, rodeos, and parades throughout the year and they must be a member of an eligible 4H Club or FFA Chapter.
The contest requires contestants to prepare and give a speech, put together a very detailed scrapbook, and participate in an interview. Judges score for personality, poise, and attire.
This year’s Queen's court is composed of Fade Dichens, Anna Cole, Sarah Fizer, Emma Finley, and Pressley Douglas.
HCLS Princesses are Keltyn Arnold, Charlsie Tompkins, Sidney Sinclair, Raye Bradley, and McKenzie Kent.
The Henderson County Livestock Show continues all week with the youth horse showing and breeding swine show Tuesday. The popular breeding rabbits will be shown Wednesday, along with Senior recognition Wednesday evening. Thursday brings the market swine show and Friday is the commercial heifer sale and the Youth Project portion of the show will be available for viewing. All events conclude with awards and raffles held Saturday.
The Livestock Show is free and open to the public thanks to many sponsors, including Trinity Valley Community College who sponsored Sunday night’s event and the pre-competition at the country club March 19.
There are numerous gate sponsors including Aqua Texas, Benson’s Eats & Treats, Henderson County Title, Colonial Title, and National Land Realty with the buyer’s lunch being sponsored by Athens Life Fellowship.
