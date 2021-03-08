The Henderson County Livestock Show is two weeks away and organizers are fine tuning the event that was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Henderson County AgriLife Extension Agent Spencer Perkins said plans will be finalized at a meeting next week in anticipation of the event. The show will begin after Gov. Greg Abbott's order easing COVID-19 restrictions takes effect.
This time last year, students were perfecting their entries in the livestock and project shows hoping to bring home, buckles, ribbons and cash from the premium auction. However, on March 18, show officials called a halt to what would have been the 60th anniversary show. Without the auction, which raises about $500,000, show organizers began to search for ways to help the students who had planned to exhibit offset the cost of raising their animals.
Students returned to their FFA and 4-H activities in the fall, entering smaller "jackpot" shows in anticipation of the bigger competitions after the first of the year. Disappointing news came with the cancellation of the Fort Worth Stock Show. The San Antonio Stock Show rolled out in February on schedule, only to have to delay some events when icy weather hit the Alamo City.
The thousands of livestock exhibitors competed, wearing masks and keeping the prescribed six feet of distance while showing their animal.
Perkins was in San Antonio with the local students who went down to compete. He said the show came off well despite the health related precautions.
"They did temperature checks, everyone wore a mask and they spread out stalling to where you weren't crammed in there," Perkins said. "They spread out the show over waves so there weren't as many people on the grounds."
Entries to the HCLS are due by Monday, March 8. The show is expected to have fewer animals exhibited than in previous years and the contest day, shorter.
Longtime LaPoynor Ag instructor Brad Rogers is the president of the HCLS for 2021 set for March 21 through March 27.
