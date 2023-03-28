3-28-23 Scholarships.JPG

The end of the Henderson County Livestock Show week is always exciting as the Premium Auction and Project Auction are held, but one of the highlights of the Henderson County Livestock Show each year is the presentation of scholarships right before the Market Steer Show.

This year, Henderson County students received $92,000 in scholarships from various individual scholarship funds and the Go Texan Committee.

Scholarships that were given included:

$3,000 Scholarships

Joe Bryan Fulgham Memorial Scholarship: Bayli Honeycutt

Joe Bryan Fulgham Memorial Scholarship: Jared Duran

$2,500 Scholarships

Rush Herrington Memorial Scholarship: Breanna Holmes

Rush Herrington Memorial Scholarship: Kolten Goolsby

$1,500 Scholarships

Mike and Susan Rimpel Trade School Scholarship: Layne Brumfield

Mike and Susan Rimpel Trade School Scholarship: Emma Finley

Emma Routh Memorial Scholarship: Racheal Farrell

Robert Gould Memorial Scholarship: Libby Rogers

$1,200 Scholarships

Gate Sponsor Scholarship: Charlie Grogan

Gate Sponsor Scholarship: Danielle Cox

Alfred Williams Memorial Scholarship: Callie Bien

Alton Tompkins Memorial Scholarship: Karli Rayburn

Roy Wilbanks Memorial Scholarship: Shelby Lehr

Jerry Rogers Memorial Scholarship: Ava Claire Wyatt

Rick Hirsh Memorial Scholarship: Hailey LeGard

Pee Wee Forester Memorial Scholarship: Cooper Gracey

Wendell and Wyletta Tackett Memorial Scholarship: Anna Fugate

$1,000 Scholarships

ONCOR Scholarship: Emma Finley

TVCC Foundation Scholarship: Breanna Jones

TVCC Foundation Scholarship: Haley Logan

TVCC Foundation Scholarship: Sheyenne Collinsworth

TVCC Foundation Scholarship: Brady Holcomb

TVCC Foundation Scholarship: Montez Shofner

TVCC Agricultural Scholarship: Gauge Carmon

Jerrod Rachel Memorial Scholarship: Lexi Montgomery

Go Texan Scholarships-$5,000

Ava Claire Wyatt

Karli Rayburn

Hailey Legard

Breanna Holmes

Libby Rogers

Emma Finley

Go Texan Scholarships-$3,000

Brice Hudler

Anna Fugate

Callie Bien

Brady Holcomb

Jared Duran

Danielle Cox

Hesston Mossey

Breanna Jones

