The end of the Henderson County Livestock Show week is always exciting as the Premium Auction and Project Auction are held, but one of the highlights of the Henderson County Livestock Show each year is the presentation of scholarships right before the Market Steer Show.
This year, Henderson County students received $92,000 in scholarships from various individual scholarship funds and the Go Texan Committee.
Scholarships that were given included:
$3,000 Scholarships
Joe Bryan Fulgham Memorial Scholarship: Bayli Honeycutt
Joe Bryan Fulgham Memorial Scholarship: Jared Duran
$2,500 Scholarships
Rush Herrington Memorial Scholarship: Breanna Holmes
Rush Herrington Memorial Scholarship: Kolten Goolsby
$1,500 Scholarships
Mike and Susan Rimpel Trade School Scholarship: Layne Brumfield
Mike and Susan Rimpel Trade School Scholarship: Emma Finley
Emma Routh Memorial Scholarship: Racheal Farrell
Robert Gould Memorial Scholarship: Libby Rogers
$1,200 Scholarships
Gate Sponsor Scholarship: Charlie Grogan
Gate Sponsor Scholarship: Danielle Cox
Alfred Williams Memorial Scholarship: Callie Bien
Alton Tompkins Memorial Scholarship: Karli Rayburn
Roy Wilbanks Memorial Scholarship: Shelby Lehr
Jerry Rogers Memorial Scholarship: Ava Claire Wyatt
Rick Hirsh Memorial Scholarship: Hailey LeGard
Pee Wee Forester Memorial Scholarship: Cooper Gracey
Wendell and Wyletta Tackett Memorial Scholarship: Anna Fugate
$1,000 Scholarships
ONCOR Scholarship: Emma Finley
TVCC Foundation Scholarship: Breanna Jones
TVCC Foundation Scholarship: Haley Logan
TVCC Foundation Scholarship: Sheyenne Collinsworth
TVCC Foundation Scholarship: Brady Holcomb
TVCC Foundation Scholarship: Montez Shofner
TVCC Agricultural Scholarship: Gauge Carmon
Jerrod Rachel Memorial Scholarship: Lexi Montgomery
Go Texan Scholarships-$5,000
Ava Claire Wyatt
Karli Rayburn
Hailey Legard
Breanna Holmes
Libby Rogers
Emma Finley
Go Texan Scholarships-$3,000
Brice Hudler
Anna Fugate
Callie Bien
Brady Holcomb
Jared Duran
Danielle Cox
Hesston Mossey
Breanna Jones
