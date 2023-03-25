The sounds, smells, cheers, and tears continued through the week at the Henderson County Fair Park where local FFA and 4-H students competed in market swine, goats, market fryer, lambs, ewes, mechanical projects, and breeding rabbits that were the main attractions for a few days.
Some of the champions during the week included Grand Champion Ewe which was given to Brownsboro FFA’s Kelsey Sims and Reserve Champion Ewe which was given to Henderson County 4-H Club’s Braxton Baker.
Junior Lamb Showmanship was awarded to Braxton Baker and Cade Williams with Brownsboro FFA won the Senior Lamb Showmanship.
Grand Champion Senior Doe was Anna Cole with Timber Trails 4-H and Reserve Grand Senior is LaPoynor FFA’s Kalan Maple who also won Grand Champion Junior Doe while Reserve Grand Junior Doe belongs to Brownsboro 4-H’s Wayde Luther.
Junior Breeding Goat Showmanship was given to Mabank FFA’s Sidney Sinclair and Senior Breeding Goat Showmanship was given to Athens FFA’s Ty Driskell.
Friday brought preparation for the steer and heifer show and the viewing of projects before the ever-popular auction that everyone enjoys on Friday evening.
Saturday is the younger Clover Kids show and the Buyers Lunch in the Coliseum followed by the presentation of awards and the premium auction. There is still time to buy a $10 ticket for the 2023 Kawasaki 4010 4-seater that will be raffled during the awards and you do not need to be present to win.
