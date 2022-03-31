This year, the Henderson County Livestock Show was back in full swing and the excitement was felt the entire week, along with the normal exhaustion that hits about Wednesday and Thursday. This is visible by the number of students you find asleep on their swine or cuddling in a chair with their rabbit. Others find relaxation listening to their friend play guitar or gathering for some football tossing to bide the time.
On Thursday evening, the Go Texan committee provided dinner to graduating seniors and their families and they also gave 13 scholarships. There were also 23 other scholarships given by gate sponsors, memorials, and other foundations this week. Total amounts given in scholarships was $59,000.
This year’s Woodrow Walker Award was given to Tobie Herrington for her 20 years of service with the HCLS. Even after her own children graduated, Tobie has continued dedicating her time to the HCLS, including taking vacation time to serve during the show. She is described by many as selfless, putting others above herself, an encouragement to all, and has been instrumental in changing the lives of many.
The Jay Benson Hard Luck Award is given each year to a participant who has worked hard on their project but has experienced some bad luck. This year, Jenifer Trejo of Athens FFA was on her way home from practice not long before the livestock show and was told that her broiler pen had an electrical fire and she had lost all of her 20 broilers and a few others. She wasn’t able to compete in her senior year but she looks forward to attending SFA next year.
Saturday culminated in the premium auction and buyers lunch provided by Athens Life Fellowship. Raffle tickets were sold all week for a John Deere side by side leading up to the highest amount sold of $2,927 worth of tickets, all going to the youth.
This year’s Project Show brought in $62,000 for the students and the auction was a packed house again. The Project Show has been organized by Kathy Arnold for the past 8 years and responsibilities will be passed to Kim Walker for 2023.
Project Show winners are:
• Project Jr. Grand Champion: Braley Hardy, Brownsboro 4-H
• Project Jr. Reserve Champion: Isaiah Gomez: Brownsboro FFA
• High Point Jr. Grand Champion: McKinzie Kent, Brownsboro 4-H
• High Point Jr. Reserve Champion: Charlsie Tompkins, Brownsboro 4-H
• High Point Sr. Grand Champion: Halyn Woody, Brownsboro 4-H
• High Point Sr. Reserve Champion: Jayden Baker, Cross Roads 4-H
The Go Texan scholarships included the following:
• Academic Scholarships ($2,500) – Caylor Blackmon, Brownsboro; Riley Cawthon, Brownsboro; Emily Eaton, Brownsboro; Cory Hopson, Brownsboro; Halyn Woody, Brownsboro; Johnna Edwards, Cross Roads; Jace Derek Milner, Eustace; Cearra Warren, Malakoff; Pressley Douglas, LaPoynor; Hailey Franklin, LaPoynor; Sydney Reid, LaPoynor.
• Tommy Barnett Vocational Scholarships ($1,500) – Ty Tillison, Brownsboro; Anna Marie Cook, Cross Roads.
The 23 scholarships were awarded to:
• Rush Herrington Memorial: Carolyn Savage, Brownsboro 4-H
• Rush Herrington Memorial: Cory Hopson
• Mike and Susan Rimpel Trade School Scholarship: AnnMarie Zajac, Malakoff FFA
• Mike and Susan Rimpel Trade School Scholarship: Filberto Juarez, LaPoynor FFA
• Gate Sponsor Scholarship: Laynee Spivey, Cayuga FFA
• Gate Sponsor Scholarship: Halyn Woody, Brownsboro 4-H
• TVCC Foundation Scholarship: Hailey Franklin, LaPoynor FFA
• TVCC Foundation Scholarship: Carolyn Savage, Brownsboro 4-H
• TVCC Foundation Scholarship: AnnMarie Zajac, Malakoff FFA
• TVCC Agricultural Scholarship: Filberto Juarez, LaPoynor FFA
• Alfred Williams Memorial: Casey Dickerson, Mabank FFA
• Alton Tompkins Memorial: Happy Days 4-H
• Roy Wilbanks Memorial: Cearra Warren
• Pee Wee Forester Memorial: Joseph Womble, Eustace FFA
• Wendell and Wyletta Tackett Memorial: Pressley Douglas, LaPoynor FFA
• Jerry Rogers Scholarship: Madelyn Rummel, Happy Days 4-H
• Rick Hirsch Memorial: Jennifer Trejo, Athens FFA
• Oncor Scholarship: Hanna Cook, Brownsboro FFA
• Oncor Scholarship: Emily Eaton
• Oncor Scholarship: Becca Rumbo
• Emma Routh Memorial Scholarship Fund: Emily Richardson, LaPoynor FFA
• Joe Bryan Fulgham Memorial: Gracie Conrad, Cayuga 4-H
• Joe Bryan Fulgham Memorial: Landon Spivey, Cayuga FFA
