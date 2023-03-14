The Henderson County Livestock Show will begin next week and the participants vying for the title of Queen and Princess met to compete last weekend. The winners will be crowned at 6:30 p.m. next Sunday, March 19, kicking off Livestock Week.
The HCLS Queen participants include:
*Kaylee Baker-Eustace FFA: Steers, Poultry, Horse Show, Speed Events, Livestock Judging
*Xyler Thorn-Brownsboro FFA: Youth Project Show
*Keely Thompson-Trinidad FFA: Youth Project Show, Speed Events, Horse Show
*Sarah Fizer-Brownsboro 4-H: Market Lambs, Breeding Heifer, Youth Project Show, Livestock Judging
*Sidney Sinclair-Mabank FFA & Happy Days 4-H: Market Goats, Breeding Goats, Poultry, Youth Project Show, Livestock Judging
*Carlie Stevenson-Eustace FFA: Angus Heifer & AOC Steer
*Macayla Burnett-Brownsboro FFA: Lim Flex Heifer, Youth Project Show, Livestock Judging
The HCLS Princess Participants include:
*Cayla Hemphill-Crossroads 4-H: Breeding Rabbit
*Keltyn Arnold-East Texas Young Riders 4-H: Commercial Heifers, Horse Show, Speed Events, Youth Project Show
*Raye Bradley-Eustace FFA: Angus Heifer, Poultry, Horse Show, Speed Events
*Jayden Moon-Eustace FFA & East Texas Young Riders 4-H: Speed Events, Horse Show, Steer, Livestock Judging
*Maggie Lane-Eustace FFA: Beefmaster Hereford Cross Steer
*Shelby Sinclair-Mabank FFA & Happy Days 4-H: Market Goats, Breeding Goats, Poultry, Youth Project Show, Livestock Judging
*Hattie Lawson-Eustace FFA: Market Steer, Pig, Angus Heifer, Poultry
The 2023 Livestock Show runs from Sunday, March 19 through Saturday, March 25 and will feature local 4-H and FFA students in a variety of livestock & project competitions with most events taking place at Henderson County Fair Park in Athens.
Thanks to the HCLS gate sponsors, parking and entry to the Livestock Show will be completely free. Gate sponsors this year include Aqua Texas, Benson's Eats and Treats, Henderson County Title and Colonial Title, National Land Realty/Dustin Weems and Saturday’s Buyer’s lunch is sponsored by Life Fellowship Church.
For information about the HCLS and a full calendar, visit www.hclsathens.com.
