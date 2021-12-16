Live for the Brand Cowboy Church will present a drive through nativity from 7 to 9 p.m Friday, Dec. 17at 902 TX 7 Loop in Athens. Cost of entry is a canned good benefiting local food pantries. Drop a can in the box and drive through the festive display.
This is a live nativity scene, featuring characters, angels, children’s choir, and the Christmas story. There will be a camel, sheep and a donkey, along with participants of all ages.
The Christmas story will be read over the music of Doyle Dikes’ guitar playing along and will be broadcast on 88.3 FM. There will be a small gift from the church while supplies last.
"This is for everybody involved. We have all age groups and it is for all ages," said Rebecca Lewis, LFTB member and event participant. "Last year, cars were lined up along Loop 7."
You never have to leave your vehicle, as LFTB hoped expanding their event to a drive through would promote Athens and surrounding areas to come visit despite of the pandemic. The event was more successful than they could imagine, with cars lining the street waiting for their turn.
“It has been a hard couple of years for everybody, money has been tight, lets bring some joy back,” Lewis said.
Visitors will enter from the driveway on Loop 7, go through the parking lot and exit to Cream Level Road.
LFTB offers in-person services, online streaming via Facebook along, with their radio broadcast on 88.3 FM at 10 a.m. each Sunday in the parking lot.
