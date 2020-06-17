Little Universe returns to True Vine Brewing Company Saturday, July 18, hosting the fourth edition of their “Party of Unison” concert series. True Vine Brewing Company is located at 2453 Earl Campbell Pkwy., in Tyler.
Party of Unison #4 will feature headliners Meredith Crawford Band as well as Meat Sandal, a liquid light show. Music is from 7 to 10 p.m.; Christian Deibert, of Good Shed recording studio in Canton, will be running stage lights and sound.
Little Universe opens with a regular set, Meredith Crawford follows, and Little Universe returns with a second set of longer jams and other surprises to close the night.
Included in Little Universe’s second set will be the first live performance of their just-released four-song EP, “The Riot Part1: Looking Outward.”
“The Party of Unison” will be at True Vine’s expansive outdoor concert stage. Physical distancing will be observed, but True Vine is open at full capacity so it's best to arrive early.
Little Universe is made up of five members, four of whom are Canton residents. The band includes: Fabian Michael Moran, songwriter, lead vocals, guitars, and piano; Cameron O’Reilly, lead guitar, backing vocals; Chris Goodson, drums, backing vocals; Jake Wilburn, bass, backing vocals; and Nick Schaefer, guitar, organ, sax, backing vocals.
Amongst Little Universe’s past local shows was a memorable performance at the 2019 East Texas Music Awards at The Texan in Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.