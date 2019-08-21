The LITTER BOX THRIFT SHOP, located at 303 N. Prairieville, will be open this SATURDAY from 9 am to 3 pm. Items for sale include gently-used men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, jewelry, household items, toys, books and more. Proceeds are used for our spay/neuter program. We are also taking donations and giving vouchers on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 am to 3 pm. Call: 214-542-4441,972-672-5579, or 903-681-4513.
