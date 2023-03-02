National Read Across America Day is synonymous with Dr. Seuss’ birthday, Thursday, March 2, and the Henderson County Literary Society hosted speaker Rebecca Blackwood alongside themed napkins and Dr. Seuss books everywhere for her presentation titled “The Seuss, The Whole Seuss, & Nothing But the Seuss.”
Blackwood is from the DFW Professional Book Reviewers and Storytellers and she provided a wealth of information about the life of Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known to the world as Dr. Seuss, whose 47 books have been published in many languages. Dr. Seuss, who has been described as a “loopy genius” by many, “changed how children learned to read and he gets credit for that in anything that I read,” says Blackwood.
This extremely shy perfectionist, born on March 2, 1904, was terrified of speaking in public and very rarely smiled. Growing up he was shunned and bullied because of his German heritage. This German background gave him the knowledge of speaking not only English, but also German and some French.
His father worked at the zoo, where Dr. Seuss loved to go, and as a child he would doodle on grocery sacks and draw strange characters on his bedroom walls, putting random letters together to give them a name. With the multiple languages he spoke, these random letters might have made sense to him. Seuss’ mother loved puns and would often break out with play on words while baking in the kitchen.
Seuss was never good in school, but he applied to Dartmouth and while there he worked for the college’s satirical magazine and became their editor-in-chief. He was actually voted “Least Likely to Succeed” by his classmates during his senior year. However, he went on to Oxford for grad school.
Oxford is also where he met his future wife, Helen Palmer, who was “the only one who understood him” as he told reporters one time. At her suggestion, Seuss sent in some cartoons to the Saturday Evening Post and almost three months later, he received a check and decided to pursue that industry further.
Seuss dropped out of Oxford and rented a tiny apartment in New York City where he began drawing cartoons for magazines like Vanity Fair and Life. He signed his cartoons “Dr.” as a nod to his father who had always wanted him to become a doctor and “Seuss” as a nod to his mother. This squashes all myths that he was a pediatrician like many assumed. He did actually receive an honorary doctorate from Dartmouth when he was 51 years old.
While in New York, he applied for a job with FLIT bug spray who instantly hired him based on his drawings that he brought to the interview. His ads with FLIT “changed advertising forever,” says Blackwood, because he added humor for the first time and their sales soared even in the middle of the Great Depression.
Helen, who took care of all of Dr. Seuss’ needs down to scheduling things for him, read the contract in its entirety and although he couldn’t work for other publications, he could still write for children. However, in the midst of the economy, only the wealthy could purchase books at this time.
In 1937, Dr. Seuss was turned down by 27 publishing houses because his book, And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street was too different from the Dick and Jane books being read by children in school at the time. When it was picked up, the New York Times said that “Whoever Dr. Seuss was, he is highly original, very entertaining, and it had a comic-book-like quality.”
FAO Schwarz loved one of the next books that Dr. Seuss put out in 1940 entitled Horton Hatches an Egg, even putting Horton in a tree in their display window.
Soon after this, Dr. Seuss felt the pull to enlist in the Army and they immediately sent him to California to help work on videos and propaganda including the stories of Private Snafu that the young recruits loved. He was a captain and commander of the Animation Department of the First Motion Picture Unit in the Army and during this time, he helped write, produce, and animate Design for Death which went on to win the 1947 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film.
During his seven years in the military he didn’t write any children’s books, but once out he published Thidwick the Big-Hearted Moose which asked children at the end what they would do if it happened to them and this was the first time a book had asked this question to children.
Dr. Seuss knew that children were tired of reading dull books about sharing and that they wanted to laugh and be entertained and challenged. When he spoke to some young writers at Dartmouth who planned to write children’s books, he said “Don’t think you’re dumbing down writing for children. You’re not. It’s not easy. I know my books look like they take about twenty seconds to write but sometimes it takes me two years to finish them.”
In 1954, Horton Hears a Hoo and the famous line that most know from this book is “A person’s a person no matter how small.” The Grinch came along in his green grumpiness in 1957 and he was originally purple, but Dr. Seuss thought that the color looked too happy. That same year, when challenged to write a book that first graders couldn’t put down, he created the famous red and white striped Cat in the Hat whose hat is currently synonymous with reading.
Another challenge came to him from a co-worker at Houghton Mifflin saying he couldn’t create a book using only 50 words. Thus, he created Green Eggs and Ham. He also helped create the smaller “Elf” books for smaller hands that other publishing houses printed, following suit due to their popularity.
After his wife Helen passed, Dr. Seuss spent two years in a depression without writing, but later would meet his future wife, Audrey Stone, who also saw his uniqueness and helped him in the same way Helen had.
In 1980, he wrote The Lorax about saving the environment and in 1984, he won a Pulitzer. He published his last book in 1990 entitled Oh the Places You’ll Go, which still tops the best-seller list every spring around graduation.
Described as a “dreamer who saw the world from the wrong end of the telescope,” Dr. Seuss died at the age of 87 in 1991, but will forever remain a unique influence on children’s literacy and the first to champion children’s rights in books.
The Henderson County Literary Society features speakers on various topics and they meet to fellowship as well on the fourth Tuesday of the month from Jan. to May and Sept. to Nov. and guests are encouraged to come at 2 p.m. to the Women’s Building at the East Texas Arboretum located at 1601 Patterson Rd., Athens.
