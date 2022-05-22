The Cedar Creek Lake Literary Club hosted its meeting in the Cedar Creek Library May 10.
Rosalie Randall presented a check for $817 to the Cedar Creek Library, from funds raised by raffles during the year to benefit the library. Receiving the check on behalf of the library was Sondra Price.
The presenters for their program were Angela Cade and Rayburn Turner. They sang a wonderful selection of familiar songs from the 1950s and ‘60s, to the delight of everyone there. Many warm and poignant memories were stirred that morning, as every song was part of the past of the members. Dancing was encouraged by Angela Cade and Rayburn Turner, which had a few takers.
Officers were officially installed, with humorous gifts provided to each by Randall, dressed up as the inimitable Mrs. Frizzle. The officers will be Kat Knapp, President, Cherry Ringley, First VP, Tiffany Waldron, Second VP, Brenda Hogue, Secretary, and Marcy Beleele, Treasurer.
Refreshments were provided by the Hospitality Committee of Sue Brown, Suzanne Fife, Gloria Wood, and Cherry Ringley.
With a summer hiatus, the next meeting will be Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. in the Cedar Creek Library. The program will be announced in the weeks prior to the meeting.
Door prize winners were awarded to Marcie Beleele, Texas tray and birdhouse; Angie Hayes, plants from McDade’s; and Lark Hughes, wicker basket and greeting cards.
An orchid went to Gerri Shaw for bringing the most guests and the random door prize of a ticket to the movies went to Gwen Guidry.
