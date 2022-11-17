The Cedar Creek Lake Literary Club held its Nov. 8 meeting in the Cedar Creek Library. The speaker was the renowned Kathleen Cunningham, who spoke on the storied life of Mary Tyler Moore.
Cunningham brought to life the material in the books authored by Mary Tyler Moore, including: “After All” and “Growing Up Again: Life, Loves, and Oh Yeah, Diabetes.” Additional material came from “Mary: The Mary Tyler Moore Story” by Herbie Pilato.
Moore started off as a dancer, but was soon recognized for her remarkable facial expressions and humor. She soon realized that comedy could be about the interactions and foibles of the people in the program, more so than the usual comedic material about a situation.
Her role in the Dick Van Dyke Show and especially The Mary Tyler Moore Show helped define a new vision of modern American womanhood in the workplace. This appealed to an audience facing the new trials of modern-day existence. The role of Mary Richards was originally intended to be a 30ish divorcee, but was changed to a single woman striking out on her own. The Mary Tyler Moore show included such ground-breaking writing as having the first female sportscaster.
Sadly, Moore was found to be a severe diabetic after the Mary Tyler Show ended. This caused many health problems, which lead to alcoholism. In addition, her facial features changed from the winsome girl to a more hardened face, which resulted in plastic surgeries and Botox treatments. Moore had other roles during this time, including a starring role in “Ordinary People” for which she received a Golden Globe award and an Oscar nomination. Moore passed away in 2017 at the age of 81 from heart disease.
Door prize winners were Brenda Hogue, basket of food and gift certificate, Lark Hughes, cornucopia, and Carol Penn, holiday wall hangings.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Library. The featured program will be the ever-popular Panther Edition singers and dancers from Mabank High School. Songs related to the Christmas season will highlight the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.