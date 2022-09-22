The Cedar Creek Lake Literary Club met Sept. 13 in the Cedar Creek Library. For the first meeting of the season, refreshments were provided by the Hospitality Committee of Brenda Hogue, Richard Browne, Tiffany Waldren, Debra Bruno, and Kat Knapp.
An excellent program was presented by Elian Haan, who presented her memoir “60 Miles from Neiman’s.” Born in the Netherlands, and now a citizen of the United States, Haan has had a life with more facets than a brilliant cut diamond.
She is an accomplished dancer, actress, yoga instructor, international motivational speaker, and more. Haan has had a life full of highs and lows, and reflects on how she got from major European cities to Gun Barrel City, Texas. As her book title indicates, though, she is only 60 miles from Neiman’s in Dallas.
Haan serves as a counselor for people who are retired, out of work, widowed, or otherwise poised to enter an entirely new phase in their life, often with little guidance. Since much of one’s identity is wrapped up in things such as professional title, a prestigious place of employment, community recognition, or their spouse, the loss of any can lead to a serious loss of identity and purpose. She helps people to see things in themselves that can help them find a new reason for being, a way to do good for others, and develop a new self-esteem.
Door prize winners awarded at the meeting were Diane Evans, glass cake plate and cover; Dorothy Bess, bottle of wine; and Linda Lamonica, decorative glass bowl.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Library where Jill Beam will present “Hooked by Sutton Foster”
