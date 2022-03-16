The Cedar Creek Lake Literary Club held its March 8 meeting in the Cedar Creek Library. The theme of St. Patrick’s Day was reflected in the wearing of green by many of the attendees, and the refreshments.
The presenter for the program was Jim Gatewood, noted author of several eye-opening books about Dallas’ past. He reported on his book “Warren Diamond – Dallas God Father.”
Gatewood told the most amazing stories about Dallas in the late 1800s and early 1900s. The chief character was Warren Diamond, a math savant born in 1875. In 1883, the boll weevil destroyed much of the cotton crop in the South, resulting in an explosion of gambling parlors and prostitution in Dallas. His math skill enabled him to win at crap games at an early age. At age 12, his mother found a sock in his drawer with over $2,000 from playing craps – same as $62,000 today! At age 15, he had won half interest in the St. George Hotel in Dallas and took charge of the casinos there. After the turn of the century, Dallas was the host of most major national conventions, outstripping New York, Chicago, and the like.
Diamond was renowned for helping the truly poor, as his parents had come from Ireland during the Potato Famine, where over two million starved to death. By the 1920s the Ku Klux Klan was heavily established in Dallas, with one in three men being in the Klan. This led to much abuse against the “aliens.” those who were not part of the Klan. Diamond created a false story placed in the local paper of a horrible torture and lynching of a Black man by the Klan down on the Trinity River. The result was a general uprising against the Klan and its eventual loss of power in Dallas.
Diamond contracted cancer in 1932 at age 55 and committed suicide.
The next meeting will be at 10 a.m. April 12 in the Cedar Creek Library. The speaker will be Jill Peters, who will act out bits from Carol Channing.
Door prize winners were: Leprechauns and chocolate coins, won by Hyta Sims; A pot of gold and Hometown Cinema tickets, won by Gloria Wood; and a basket of Blarney Stone cookies and other kitchen items, won by Debra Bruno.
Special Drawing for members who have brought a guest was won by Donna Cook. General door prize was won by Joanie Espinoza.
