The Cedar Creek Lake Literary Club held its April 12 meeting in the Cedar Creek Library, where the theme of Easter was reflected in the wearing of Easter bonnets by many of the attendees, and the refreshments.
Pam Dalton presented a check for $1,433.40 to the Cedar Creek Library, raised by the annual Bridge Tournament March 30. Receiving the check on behalf of the Library was Kyle Price.
The presenter for their program was Jill Peters, who reported on the autobiography of Carol Channing, entitled “Just Lucky I Guess.”
Unlike many stars, Carol Channing’s name was her given name. As a child she wandered into an empty theater and walked on the stage. At that point, she “always felt theater was a sacred place,” and always gave her best when on stage. Carol went to Bennington College in 1938 because, at that time, it was the only college that had stage and theater studies for women. From there she developed her comedic stage skills and went on to a remarkable career.
Peters also sang several of Channing’s most famous songs, including “Before the Parade Passes By” from “Hello, Dolly.”
Refreshments were provided by the Hospitality Committee of Sue Brown, Cherry Ringley, Sondra Price, Lark Hughes, and Hyta Simms.
The next meeting will be at 10 a.m. May 10 in the Cedar Creek Library. The speakers will be Angela Code and Rayburn Porter, who will present music from the 1950s and ‘60s. This should be a special treat to those who dearly remember those classic songs.
Note that the May 10 meeting will be the last meeting before the Club takes its usual summertime break.
Door prize winners were camping gear, won by Marcy Beleeles, a crystal vase, won by Nancy Williams, and toasted coconut bunny tails, won by Sue Moeller.
The prize for bringing a guest went to Lisa Alexander. The random door prize of a basket of goodies went to Anna Rust.
