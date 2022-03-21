Everyone needs to eat. It is one of the simple things we take for granted…at least for those of us who are not visually impaired. The Greater Athens Area Lions Club is hosting its inaugural Dinner in the Dark, an experience of a little bit of life the way a visually impaired person lives.
The evening will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 23 with guests being blindfolded and lead to their table by a Lions Club member. There, guests will attempt to find the Fried Ravioli appetizers and dips that are already on the table. The same goes for their iced tea or water. Finding the glass and getting the sugar in to it is the challenge here.
Next, meals will be served. Guests can choose between Meatball Spaghetti, Parmesan Chicken on Angel Hair Pasta, and Lemon Tuscan Chicken on Penne Pasta. Hopefully, they can find their fork, as no knives will be on the table. And now, the challenge of getting the food from the plate into their mouths will be the fun.
Mark Prentice, with Leader Dogs for the Blind, will begin his presentation. Guests will have the opportunity to visualize in their mind what he is talking about. Then, Prentice will instruct guests to remove their blindfold, and they will see what they have been missing -- and how much if it is on their shirt! The meal will conclude with mini-strawberry cheesecake desserts.
“This promises to be a fun and memorable experience for all who attend,” said Daniel Hunt, President of the Greater Athens Area Lions Club. “We got the idea from another Lions Club, and thought it sounded like an excellent way to demonstrate the challenges of being vision impaired while having a good time and great food.”
The purpose of the evening is to have fun, while giving everyone an opportunity to learn the difficulties people with vision impairment deal with every day. The Lions Club will use the proceeds from the dinner to assist those less economically fortunate in the Athens area community to get free vision screenings, eye doctor visits, and glasses if needed.
The club also wants to get into the local schools, and screen kids for vision issues that can still be corrected while they are young. Vision is the mission of the club.
Dinner in the Dark will take place at the Athens Country Club. For more information, to buy tickets, or to become a sponsor, visit www.athenstxlions.com.
The Greater Athens Area Lions Club meets at 5:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at Roma’s Italian Restaurant at 500 S. Palestine St. in Athens.
