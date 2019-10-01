Activities are underway this week to form a new Lions Club in Athens.
A Global Membership Team has set up an information session about Lions Clubs and its work for noon, Thursday at Athens Cafe.
“We want to share the great things we’re doing in the communities, and let others know how they can help,” said GMT Coordinator Lion Lawrence L. Sanchez.
The Lions Clubs International is seeking civic-minded men and women to join them in making a difference in the community.
“Our Lions Clubs give members an opportunity to advance worthy causes, serve with friends, and become leaders in the community. This club means a lot to our Lions, but it means so much more to the people we serve,” said District Governor John Noles.
At the informational session, refreshments and a light lunch will be served. For those who can't make it at noon, another informational session is set for 6 p.m. Noles encourages the public to come out and learn more about the Lions Club’s work.
Sanchez said, the Lions’ motto is “We Serve,” and the Lions Clubs International has lived up to it. For 102 years, the clubs have served the communities with service projects on vision, youth, environment, diabetes, children's cancer, and hunger.
To learn more about the information session, the Lions Clubs International or its service projects, contact Sanchez at 254-466-5037 or Noles at 254-655-4249.
Lions Clubs have a long history in Athens, with members serving the community through several projects as recently as a few years ago.
Lions Clubs International is the largest service club organization in the world. Its 1.45 million members in more than 46,000 clubs are serving communities in 207 countries and geographical areas around the globe. Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired, championed youth initiatives and strengthened local communities through hands-on service and humanitarian projects. For more information about Lions Clubs International, visit www.lionsclubs.org.
