The Greater Athens Area Lions Club sponsored a Peace Poster contest among children from area elementary schools. Each contestant was encouraged to create a poster demonstrating people coming together. Abby Harris, fourth grader at Athens Christian Preparatory Academy, was selected as the winner.
Abby was presented a certificate at the December 2021 Lions Club meeting. Her father, Sam, joined her at the meeting. Her poster was forwarded to District for consideration. If selected at District, Abby will receive a monetary award and her poster will then proceed to State.
Although the Lions Clubs have been sponsoring the Peace Poster contest for years, this is the first Peace Poster contest for the Greater Athens Area Lions Club. The next Peace Poster contest will begin in the Fall semester of 2022.
The Greater Athens Area Lions Club is a community service organization. They meet every second Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Roma’s Italian Restaurant on South 19 in Athens. Everyone is welcome to come to a meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.