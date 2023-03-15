Getting along with others is necessary to the existence of a civilized society. Children most often learn this during the elementary and middle school years. Lions Clubs host a Peace Poster contest each Fall to help kids learn this, and display their artistic abilities. Creating peace posters gives children everywhere the chance to express their visions of peace and inspire the world through art and creativity.
The Greater Athens Area Lions Club has sponsored a local Peace Poster contest the last two years. In the Fall of 2022, eight Athens area students participated in the 2022-2023 contest. All submitted posters that showed off their skills. Each addressed the theme of “Lead with Compassion.”
All eight submissions were presented to the Athens Lions at the regular meeting on November 10, 2022. Texas Lions District 2X-3 District Governor Darie Cleaves and Past District Governor Angela Cases were present for this meeting.
Each member of the Athens Lions voted, and a winner was chosen. The winner’s submission was then forwarded to the District to be considered.
The winner of the Greater Athens Area Lions Club Peace Poster Contest was Ellie Bankhead. Ellie is a 5th grader at Athens Christian Preparatory Academy.
Ellie, and her mom and dad, joined the Athens Lions at the regular February meeting at the Jalapeño Tree restaurant. Ellie was presented with a certificate and a $100 Visa gift card.
The Lions are now working on the 2023-2024 Peace Poster Contest. The Theme for this year is “Dare to Dream”. Students ages 11, 12 or 13 as of November 15 are eligible to participate in the International Peace Poster Contest. All the rules and deadlines are being worked out.
If you would like more info on how students can participate in the contest, please contact the Greater Athens Area Lions Club at athenstxlions@gmail.com or ask any Athens Lions member.
The Greater Athens Area Lions Club is a service club that conducts charitable work in the Athens area. The main mission of the Athens Lions is vision awareness and assistance. The Athens Lions meet once a month on the second Thursday at 5:30pm at a local restaurant. The meeting location and details will be in the Community Calendar each month.
