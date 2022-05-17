It’s hard to find much humor in getting poked with a fish hook, particularly when your butt is in the bullseye of a No. 6 treble.
My old friend Kerry Karlix of McKinney knows the game all too well. He’s got a pair of fresh stab wounds to show for it.
Karlix is laughing about the ordeal now. It wasn’t so funny when it happened.
Karlix, 67, was bass fishing with Tommy Bartholomew of Mesquite on the morning of May 1 at Cedar Creek Lake. The men had been fishing for about two hours without much luck when they decided to move to a different spot.
Karlix said he felt a sudden sting on his behind the moment he plopped down on the passenger seat. At first he thought a cinder from his friend’s cigarette may have drifted onto the seat before he sat down.
Not so. When he raised up to inspect, Karlix discovered a shad pattern Bandit square bill crankbait was stuck to the backside of his shorts. One of the trebles had penetrated the fabric and was buried deep in his butt cheek, well past the barb.
Bartholomew did the courteous thing. He offered to remove the hook with a pair of pliers, but Karlix wasn’t having any of it. The angler insisted this was a job for a professional. He found one at a drive-in medical clinic in nearby Kaufman.
One shot of Novocaine and 75 bucks later the anglers were out the door and headed for home. The whole deal took only 15 minutes to complete, but little did Karlix know his battle with the fish hook gremlin was far from over.
The gremlin got a little help from “Charlie.”
Charlie is Karlix’s year-old English Setter. The pup paid him an unexpected visit as he was stowing his fishing tackle in the garage after returning home later that afternoon. Things got nasty when Charlie put his nose where he shouldn’t have.
The dog’s timing couldn’t have been worse. Karlix was in process of hanging a Megabass jerk bait on the wall when he felt the nudge from behind.
“I had no idea he was around and then he slipped up behind me,” Karlix said. “It startled me for a second and I jerked one of the treble hooks into my forefinger. It buried past the barb.”
Karlix’s wife, Lee Ann, played ambulance driver this time. She drove him to a nearby medical clinic, similar to the one he had visited earlier in the day.
The big city nurses here weren’t near as accommodating as the country girls were.
“They said they couldn’t remove fish hooks — that I would have to go the hospital emergency room,” he said. “I told them I had one dug out of my butt a few hours earlier at a clinic down in Kaufman, but they still refused to do it.”
Off to the ER they went. Karlix’s wife paid the lady at the front desk the $250 insurance deductible and the couple took a seat in the waiting room.
Two hours later Karlix still hadn’t seen a doctor. His patience was beginning to wear thin when a fireman passed by in the hallway.
“Hey bud, excuse me, but do to you happen to have a pair of pliers and wire cutters in your fire truck?”
One thing lead another and parking lot surgery followed. Karlix pushed the hook through his finger and used the cutters to snip the barb.
“I went back in the emergency room and they put a bandage on it, gave me a pain pill and sent us on our way,” Karlix chuckled. “I’m not sure what is going to happen with my $250 at this point.”
I know several anglers who have impaled themselves with fish hooks. Some, more times than they care to remember. Karlix is the first I’ve known to do it twice in the same day.
“I just need to stamp a big “D” on my forehead and be done with it,” he said.
Hooked: How It Happens
There are several good lessons to be learned from all of this. The most obvious are to treat every hook with respect, think ahead and never let your guard down.
Accidents are going to happen. All it takes is a split second to get into trouble. The longer and more often you fool around with fish hooks the better the odds of getting poked by the business end.
Fish hook mishaps can happen all sorts of ways. The most frequent occurs when attempting to secure a slippery, flouncing fish with one hand so you can remove the hook with the other. The fish twists or shakes when you least expect it and the hook winds up impaling a finger or another part of the hand or arm.
Any hook can poke you, but the risks are highest with treble hooks. A treble hook has three hooks on a single shank. Hard baits like topwaters, jerk baits and lipless cranks may be equipped with multiple treble hooks. Be especially careful with those.
Another common way anglers get injured is when tugging on baits that are snagged on limbs and other objects. A bait that suddenly pops free on a tight line will travel at lighting speed. This can be a recipe for disaster, particularly when multiple anglers are potentially in the line of fire.
Getting hooked isn’t the only concern, either. A small bullet weight traveling at a high of speed can take out an eye in a heart beat.
The best way to deal with a snagged lure is to move close and work it free without tugging, especially if the snag is close to or above the surface. If all else fails, reel down tight to the bait, wrap the line around the butt of the rod a few times to prevent slippage and pull straight away to break the line.
Passive fishermen can get into serious trouble with fish hooks, too. Remember “Murph” (played by John C. Reilly) in the movie The Perfect Storm? Murph was baiting a long line set when a large circle hook impaled his hand jerked him overboard in rough seas.
A trotliner could easily get in a similar situation in big waves. It’s a good idea to carry a fixed blade knife so you can free yourself from the main line if need be.
Dealing With It
The best way to cope with a fish hook injury is don’t panic and try to prevent a bad situation from getting worse.
Sometimes that is much easier said than done, especially when the front treble of a topwater lure is embedded in a forefinger and there is a feisty fish throwing a fit on the rear hook. The first order of business is to get the fish off the hook, then cut the line to free up the lure.
Remove the hook from the lure by working the eye through the O-ring or cutting the shank with wire cutters, then snip off any remaining hook points. This makes it easier to evaluate the situation and determine whether or not you want to try to remove the hook yourself or seek medical help.
One thing that can make removal a dicey process is the way hooks are made. Most hooks have a barb that protrudes outward near the point. The purpose of the barb is to help hold the hook in place in the fish's mouth once it penetrates. The barb will sometimes stick better in soft human flesh than in the mouth of a fish.
A hook not buried past the barb can usually be easily removed. Those that penetrate past the barb can be more difficult to extract.
The safest way to remove any hook is with the help of a doctor. This is especially true if a hook is embedded in or near sensitive areas of the face or head like the eyes, ears, lips or nose. The same goes for hooks located near tendons, ligaments or veins.
Hooks buried in the “the meat” of a finger, palm, leg or another location where there isn’t threat for additional injury can sometimes be removed without visiting an ER, provided the person is fairly tolerant of pain. The best way to remove the hook can vary with the situation, how deeply the hook is embedded and the location.
Removal Methods
The two most common ways to remove fish hooks are the “advance and cut” and “string yank” methods.
The advance and cut usually works best when the hook is so deeply embedded that the point is about to make an exit wound. Use pliers to advance the hook point until it breaks the skin and the barb is exposed. Use wire cutters to snip off the hook point behind the barb. This allows the barbless wire to slide out the way it went in with no resistance.
The string yank method usually works best on hooks that are embedded past the barb at a downward angle, but not so deep that the hook point is turned upward. It takes to two people to perform properly.
Begin by tying or wrapping a 12-18 inch section of strong fishing line securely (braid is preferred) around the bend of the hook. Depress the shank of the hook downward towards the skin so the point is turned at the exact angle they went in. A quick, firm yank on the slack string should pop the hook right out.
There are plenty of YouTube videos on the Internet illustrating both removal methods. Another good source for illustrations is netknots.com.
Once the hook is removed, be sure to clean and flush the wound with hydrogen peroxide or alcohol. A tetanus shot may be in order to prevent bacterial infection.
It’s no fun being an angler caught on the business end of a fishing hook. Twice the same day is double trouble.
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by e-mail, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.