I recently took a trip to California where there were a stunning variety of dahlias in bloom. So, do these plants grow well in East Texas? After all, both states are hot, right?
You can grow dahlias here, but be prepared for failure. Much depends upon the weather, variety, or soil. Dahlias love the sun and the heat, but Texas sun can be a bit too strong. Try to plant them where they get some shade in the afternoon. Also, dahlias’ roots are shallow, so mulch them well to help keep the soil cool. If you have the time, they will appreciate their foliage being misted with water when the days are extremely hot, since the evaporation will help keep them cool.
The heat in East Texas is too intense for many dahlias. Dahlias are native to mountainous parts of Mexico where it is warm during the day but cool at night. In places where dahlias grow well, the weather cools considerably during the night. They grow best where it is around 80F during the day and 65F at night. Our summer nights stay much too hot, and our extreme heat is too stressful for many dahlias.
However, there are a few varieties which grow better than others in warmer conditions. Consider growing Bishop of Llandaff, Kidd’s Climax, or Thomas Edison.
It is recommended that gardeners who try to grow dahlias in East Texas plant them in containers. There are several reasons for doing this, but the biggest reason is winter. Technically, dahlias should be able to overwinter in the ground in East Texas. However, due to our winter rains, the tubers can rot. They need extremely well-draining soil if you want them to return.
We also get the occasional extreme cold front or late spring cold snap. Growing them in pots allows you to move them to a garage or other area where they do not get too much rain and will not freeze. Or you can enjoy them as annuals or lift the tubers each winter. After lifting, rinse, dry, and cut the stem. You can cut individual tubers at this time to increase your stock. Place the tubers somewhere they will not freeze over winter.
Plant dahlias in spring. The American Dahlia Society recommends you treat them like tomato plants—be certain all danger of frost has passed before putting them in the ground. If you grow tall dahlias, stake them at planting. You can even use a tomato cage if you want. Dahlias like to be watered about once a week, but be especially cautious not to overwater the tubers before the foliage has emerged. If summer temperatures reach over 100F and your dahlia plants begins to suffer, you may need to cut the stalks and have the tuber send out more shoots. You will then have blooms again in the fall for a dazzling display.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
