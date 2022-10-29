We often see around town city crews maintaining our streets and roads, usually utilizing large complex machinery. But what if those who did this work weren’t trained employees but actually the citizens of Athens? If it sounds strange, then a city ordinance published in the June 2, 1910 Athens Weekly Review provides details of how this was actually done and who was involved. And oh, yes, preachers and firefighters were exempt.
Using everyday citizens to maintain city streets would not work today for various reasons – but one major factor would be our paved and technologically advanced thoroughfares. However, the roads in Athens in 1910 were largely unpaved – and evidently maintaining them was such that civilians could do it.
The ordinance in the newspaper was specific as it summarized the legislation: "An ordinance creating the City of Athens a road district defining parties subject to road duty and duties of such persons, and penalties for failure to perform such duties; and defining duties and authority of City Marshal, and of Street Committee and of Street Superintendent."
So who did the work? That's outlined in section one - "All male persons between the ages of 21 and 43 years of age shall be liable and it is hereby made their duty to work on, repair and clean out the public streets and alleys of the City of Athens...and all persons subject to road duty shall serve...” Exemptions were specified: “...except ministers of the Gospel, in active discharge of their ministerial duties.." Other exemptions were “... members of the State Militia, volunteer fire companies in active discharge of their duties as firemen...” Workers were to be Athens residents “...those having lived [in town] for at least 30 days...”
However, if you were called to serve but for some reason could not, then you could provide a substitute. The ordinance stated that a man called to serve “...shall have the privilege of furnishing an able bodied substitute to work in his place, which substitute shall be accepted by the Street Superintendent, if he is capable of doing a reasonable amount of work, otherwise he shall not be accepted."
So what did these “drafted” street workers earn for their service? Nothing! In fact the workers apparently paid for the privilege!
According to Section 3 of the ordinance, "Every male person liable to work on the public streets and alleys by paying the City Marshal at any time before the day appointed to work, the sum of one dollar per day, or four dollars for the legal five days subject for each fiscal year...” That seems to say that you pay a dollar a day but if you’re required to work five days then you don’t pay for the fifth!
So if you're a guy in the age limit, aren't a preacher or fire fighter, then you have to pay them – and you also had to bring your own tools.
"Each person summoned to work on the streets or alleys of this city shall take with him such implements or tools as the City Marshal may direct in the summons.” But what if he didn’t have the tools? Then “...he shall take some suitable instrument or tool that he has.”
There was also in section 7 of the ordinance specific instructions on how to notify the potential road crew. It read: “Each person liable to work as provided by this ordinance, shall have and be entitled to three days’ previous notice or warning in writing by summons in person or in writing left by summons in person, or in writing left at his place of residence...” In fact the notice had to be left with a family member aged 10 or over at the time or with a “clerk or bookkeeper” at work.
Further sections authorized the implementation of the ordinance – specifically the City Marshal, to “call out and summons for street duty all persons liable to work on the public streets and alleys at any time when it may appear necessary for him to work on or repair any of said streets or alley...” Another section described the duty of the Street Superintendent to do the work required by the Street Committee and to “work all hands that appear as have been summonsed [sic] by the City Marshal and to see they do their duty.”
Obviously this wouldn’t work today since the average Athens citizen lacks the expertise for such a complex job as road maintenance but it certainly worked in that distant and simpler age.
