Let's suppose it's 1910, you're a woman living in Athens, you're "feeling poorly" and your doctor can’t seem to help you. Then suppose that you're reading the June 2 Athens Weekly Review and you see an advertisement for Peruna. Could this be the answer?
"I feel well, never felt better, thanks for your attention and Peruna!" says Mrs. E.C. Everly in the ad. She continued: "I will be glad to do all I can in the way of advancing the sale of your valuable medicine." She continued, "I do think Peruna is the best medicine I have tried at any time. Since I began taking Peruna we have never been without it."
Well, does this sounds like a miracle cure! Well, Mrs. Everly isn't alone. In fact Mrs. Caroline Sundheimer of Clarke, Louisiana also raves: I’m feeling quite well now, I can work again and am stronger and I do believe that Peruna saved my life. I will advise all I can to take your medicine."
A lot of vague praise for a remedy that was a very popular patent medicine. And one that was readily available to cure whatever doctors often could not seem to treat.
Unfortunately, at the time physicians lacked much of what we take for granted in modern medicine – medications, elaborate tests and such. Also, back then doctors also failed to totally understand conditions that more recent science easily explains and treats. Thus patent medicines for self medication were popular and often provided at least emotional relief for the sufferer.
So what were they actually? Patent medicines were over the counter remedies that were often protected by a trademark or patent and usually claimed in their advertising that they could treat a variety of ailments. They were most popular in the late 19th and early 20th century, and you could obtain patent medicines by mail, at a local entertainment venue or even at your local drugstore. Besides Peruna, the Review at this time advertised for other remedies such as Cardui and Lydia Pinkham’s Compound.
However, one issue about patent medicines that caused some concern was that their ingredients were often unknown. Often a general characteristic was that they were advertised as being “natural,” created from old folk or Native remedies. Also, they usually got their taste and appeal from another ingredient – a lot of alcohol – perhaps 15 to 18% or even more. So when you relied on these products and felt better it was that you thought you did. Natural since when you took a patent medicine you were consuming the equivalent of a glass of wine or a cocktail. No wonder Mrs. Everly and Mrs. Sundheim were enthusiastic!
In fact Peruna was so popular that babies were named for it, and the name was also given to the pony that is the mascot for the Southern Methodist University Mustangs.
That panel of unknown ingredients was what brought the concern that meant the eventual demise of these remedies. One point of origin of this subject came in a 1906 series of magazine articles in a national publication. The point was that because the ingredients were not listed they might be harmful – in short that purchasers should at least know what was in their favorite medicine. Over the next few years legislation began to require label honesty and eventually restrictions tightened in the interest of public health.
An interesting aspect of the subject of such medicines was that Peruna and other such products were widely used by women who were also Temperance advocates. They were those who espoused legal retractions or banning of alcohol. So what was interesting was that those who eschewed booze could get plastered from their favorite patent medicine. In fact, one writer of the 1906 article series told a story about an important figure in the WCTU (Women’s Christian Temperance Union) was very grieved when her brother turned out to be a drunk. However, she herself relied on Kilmer’s Swamp Root as her own pick me up.
In some places the Peruna product consisted of a half pint of straight alcohol cut with a pint of flavored, colored water – the equivalent of eight two ounce highballs made with 100 proof whiskey. Another discrepancy came when after the death of a leading Temperance leader there was found in his barn a pile of empty Peruna bottles. The man had died of acute alcoholism.
