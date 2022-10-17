One interesting aspect about living in Athens and Henderson County is that it rarely gets very cold. Also, snow is unlikely. But what seems to have occurred is that there is one heavy snowfall for every generation, such as last year’s “snowmageddon” was for the most recent.
So while we’re thinking about this, let’s look at what affected a previous generation and that was in 1949. In fact, the Athens Weekly Review of February 3, 1949 described it in their front page headline: “Mercury Drops to Four Degrees Here; Nine-inch Snow Blankets Section."
After the storm, traffic was frequently at a standstill, or moving cautiously, said the reporter as locals dealt with what was thought to be "the heaviest to fall here." It was a miserable atmosphere as the reporter continued: “A foggy veil settled over the city at dawn Monday and coated tree limbs with a frosty, fuzzy covering."
The Sheriff’s department warned motorists to limit travel to the necessary trip, yet Deputy Ras Warren did say that despite the conditions there had been no reports of accidents.
Intercity Bus travel at the time had only been slightly limited and one driver related that there was little highway travel at the time as they "kept an eye on the pavement by watching mail boxes." City school buses also were not running but the school was open, but with only 40 percent attendance in the classroom.
Also, highway crews of course struggled to clear the roads and remove the snow and an adjacent article in the February Review quoted a state highway official. He stated that he had placed all state owned vehicles to clear the roads but also asked for additional assistance from the county commissioners.
At the time Henderson County’s main highways were not reported blocked, but as the reporter put it:”...but many of them were so deep in snow and so slippery in places that clearing and salting the bridges and approaches were necessary.”
However, there was one citizen to whom the frigid conditions were nothing new. Also in the Feb. 3 issue was the headline: “Athens People Return Home to Find More Cold" and one of those affected was Mrs. Madeline Estill who according to the article, "...just won a race with the weather by a nose." She had left Springdale, Arkansas – itself affected by a snowstorm – just the previous week to avoid what might be a similar condition in Athens. She and family members had traveled to Springdale to visit friends.
As she said, “We left Springdale when we heard a new cold wave was on its way, but found it as cold as Arkansas in Athens," she said. "It took us three hours to drive 42 miles through the Ozarks due to low visibility, caused by low hanging clouds. It was a beautiful sight, though – he top of the mountains striking up through the clouds."
As is customary these days when a natural disaster strikes, local officials sought federal assistance and also in the Feb. 3 issue it was announced that County Judge James Spencer had telegraphed Washington for that purpose. Spencer provided a report of the damage: "Disastrous results from heavy rains, snow and zero weather. Heavy loss of cattle and other livestock. Need for emergency clothing, food and blankets and cattle feed, emergency road repairs. Middle west disaster relief no more severe than need in Henderson County, roads impassable, acute suffering."
Local Red Cross officials is also lacked fund to assist since they were waiting for a future fund drive, but there were three local men who had a personal experience with the snowstorm. And it started when a celebration of sorts ended up with them thawing out behind bars.
The headline in the Feb. 3 issue read: "Three Pick Cold Night for a Spree" or as the reporter put it, "A night of hilarity."
Deputy Sheriff Ras Warren related that the nearly frozen trio were originally picked up for being drunk and disturbing the peace in Murchison. He said, "They frightened a woman from her home at Murchison Saturday night and took over the place. They bedded down like pigs, but didn't damage the place." (The woman fled to a neighbor’s).
Upon their arrival at the scene deputies arrested one man in the woman's home and the other two were found at another house across the highway. However, the officers’ arrival was delayed because as the reporter put it, “They encountered considerable difficulty a country road they had to travel."
