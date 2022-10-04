The more than 4000 residents of Gilmer, Texas have every reason to be proud of their community, and especially because of its history and its natives. Founded in 1846, it was placed on the Cherokee Trace, a track through the wilderness followed by many Texas newcomers, including Sam Houston.
And as for its native sons and daughters, it’s the birthplace of several important musicians, including one of the best known – an artist who’s sold over 400 million records to date. Also, this particular performer has been rated as the third biggest selling singer of the last century – behind Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra. Also now, according to a recent story, though he is in his mid 80s, he has limited his concert schedule to about 50 a year. Of course this is East Texas Notable Johnny Mathis.
Born in September 1935 in Gilmer, John Royce Mathis was the fourth of seven children and their parents were both domestic cooks. Then when Johnny was quite young the family moved to San Francisco. There his father Clem, a piano player and singer himself, noted and encouraged his son’s musical talent. In fact it was Clem who taught Johnny his first song: “My Blue Heaven.”
Then when his son was eight, Clem bought an aged upright piano for $25, but when it arrived at their home it wouldn’t fit through the front door. Johnny’s website biography describes what happened next: “So that evening Johnny stayed up all night to watch his father dismantle the piano, get it into the small living room of their basement apartment and then reassemble it.”
Clem continued to be his son’s first music teacher as Johnny grew up, The boy sang in church choir, at school, and in community events, as well as at home and in area amateur shows.
He began his professional training at age 13 – paying his teacher by working around her home as he learned voice productions and classical singing.
But aside from his passion for singing, Johnny was also a star athlete on the basketball court and on the track where he set high jump records. In fact one source called him “The best all around athlete to come out of the San Francisco Bay Area.”
Then as he performed with a friend’s group he attracted the attention of a potential mentor/manager who in 1955 arranged for a job at a club, and also for a record company executive to hear him. Then came a time of decision: he had a chance to try out for the American Olympic team, but at the same time after advice from his father he decided to begin his recording career. After an initial album of jazz numbers, he then became associated with producer/promoter Mitch Miller who as one source put it: “...helped to define the Mathis sound.” At this time Johnny began to specialize in the type of music that would sell so many records – soft romantic ballads.
He continued his success as a subsequent album - “Johnny’s Greatest Hits” - spent nearly 9 and half years at the top of the charts. For several years though his sales slowed, he continued to record and sell and then in the late 1970s there came a new surge of success.
Eventually he had five albums on the charts at the same time, something only Frank Sinatra and Barry Manilow had been able to accomplish. About this time several earlier hits were used in other types of media such as when “Misty” was used in the suspense film “Play Misty for Me.” Another hit, “Chances Are” was used in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” in 1977. Also his music accentuated various other movies and TV programs.
Many of his television programs were regular specials, but Johnny also appeared on other shows – such as “Tonight” where he was a guest more than thirty times.
However, though Johnny had entered the music business instead of athletics, he continued his interest and commitment to sports. As a dedicated golfer, he has hosted several golf tournaments bearing his name as well as the annual Johnny Mathis Invitational track and Field Meet at San Francisco State University begun in 1982.
Though he did not remain in the Gilmore area beyond his boyhood, for his many fans who have enjoyed his music, Johnny Mathis defines among the best of East Texas Notables.
