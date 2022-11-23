If you’ve ever had a bunion or a corn and sought relief in the local drugstore you no doubt saw a whole line of Dr. School’s foot remedies. Which was exactly what Athens residents in 1937 saw – not in a drug store but in bus type vehicle parked adjacent to the Owen-Broom Dry Goods Company on the Court House square.
And there, according to the December 2, 1937 Athens Weekly Review, they could step into what the headline called” Dr. Scholl’s Foot Happiness Caravan.” For the “traveling unit” as the reporter called it, offering “Dr. Scholl’s Foot Comfort Service” was “staffed with factory experts...with the complete line of Dr. Scholl’s Scientific Shoes, Foot Comfort Appliances and Remedies.”
The perfect remedy for the sufferer since, after all, as the sign on the bus said, “When your feet hurt you hurt all over!”
Obviously today we’re not likely to see such a vehicle, but we’re quite familiar with the Dr. Scholl’s foot remedies. Yet what’s interesting is that while in the past and even today an over the counter remedy might bear the name of a fictitious medico to add a professional appeal such was not the case with Dr. Scholl. For he not only existed but was a real physician who had an intense interest in feet and their problems. An interest that he carried into the international company that offered the many products he invented.
William M. Scholl was born in Indiana in 1882, one of 13 children, the son of a dairy farmer/carriage maker. His childhood on the family farm taught him the importance of a hard work ethic. Also, he may have developed his interest in foot care from a grandfather from Germany who was a shoemaker. In fact, he regularly borrowed tools from his grandfather to repair his own shoes – and those of his family.
He carried his interest to Chicago when at 16 he left the farm to find work as an apprentice shoemaker at a shop and in that position quickly learned that foot problems were the same for both city and country dwellers. This realization only increased his fascination with foot care and ailments and treating them, so to continue to do so he began to attend classes in a local medical school. He graduated in 1922.
In 1904 Scholl invented and patented his first foot care devise – a type of arch support and to market it he set up his own company in 1906. Over the next few years he continued to invent and develop more than 1000 foot aids as he also practiced medicine in Chicago. He housed his company in a Chicago building where he continued to come up with new products then went on to manufacture and market them. One source said, “By 1918 he employed over 300 letter cutters, press operators, machinists, packers and shippers.” He continued as company president and held other company positions until his death in 1968 at age 85.
A lifelong bachelor, School seemed to be obsessed with feet and their care – in fact he was known to carry a foot skeleton model in his pocket to educate anyone he encountered. In fact he was said to attribute his success to the motto “Early to bed, early to rise, work like hell and advertise”
Advertising was of course was vital for the success of his company – promotions such as the vehicle that visited Athens, as well as magazine ads. One product was “Dr. Scholl’s Foot Powder” which ran an advertisement showing the sufferer applying the powder to their “... hot tender, perspiring feet.” Another was “Dr. Scholl’s Zino-pads” which promised the user it would “Stop their pain in one minute!” The ad copy elaborated: “For quick listing relief from corns, Dr. Scholl’s Zino-pads stop the pain in one minute by removing the cause – friction and pressure.”
The product was “thin, safe, antiseptic, healing, waterproof and cannot produce infection or any bad after-effects.” And you could get it in three sizes for obviously three sizes of corns or bunions and the cost was “a trifle.” According to the ad it was a sure remedy for sufferers of all ages... after all, like it said on the bus, “When your feet hurt, you hurt all over!”
In 1947 he founded the Dr. Scholl Foundation which continues to provide funds for organizations which are, according to their website, “providing financial assistance to organizations committed to improving our world.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.