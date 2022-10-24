The Daughters of the American Revolution has long been known as being interested in promotion of American history, and that tradition arrived in town some years ago. And next month we commemorate the 85th anniversary of the founding of the first DAR chapter in Athens.
According to the December 2, 1937 Athens Weekly Review, the headline summarized the event: “D.A.R. Chapter Organization is Perfected Here”. It started with Miss Marion Mullen, state DAR representative who, according to the reporter, was there "..to officiate at the organization of the Daniel McMahon Chapter D.A.R. with Mrs. W.R. Bishop organizing Regent." The Methodist banquet room was the setting as luncheon was served to other area D.A.R. officers and other "organizing members," apparently Athens ladies who were to be members of the new group.
Following lunch the meeting was called to order and the Scripture reading was I Corinthians 3:9-17 and then there was the recitation of the Lord's Prayer. There then followed the saying of the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag, the American creed, and singing of the "Star Spangled Banner." Mrs. Charles J. Crane, listed as the "Second Vice Regent from Palestine, then "extended a cordial word of welcome to the members assemgled [sic] whose purpose it is to perpetuate the memory and spirit of the men and women who achieved American independence."
Newly sworn in officers were Regent Mrs. W.R. Bishop, First Vice Regent, Mrs. J.T. LaRue, Recording Secretary Mrs. Frank LaRue, Mrs. A.S. Ford, Treasurer, Mrs. E.P. Miller, Registrar, and Miss Doris Robinson as Historian.
Now with a national membership of over 100,000 members, the DAR has remained active throughout the country – even the world, and has an interesting origin story. It started in 1890 – the centennial of George Washington's inauguration – and that brought a national interest in the commemoration of the event and the period. Thus several new patriotic historical organizations were founded at the time, and one of them was the Sons of the American Revolution. Founded in July, 1890 they were intentional that they remain “Sons” – all male. Apparently when women asked to join they were rejected.
To activist women of the time that was shocking! After all, this was 1890 and surely such outdated attitudes shouldn’t exist! In fact several states had already given women the right to vote and there was a national move toward making that a national edict.
In response, Mary Smith Lockwood – today we might call her a feminist – published in a New York newspaper in July 13, 1890 an article that asked the question, "Where will the Sons and Daughters of the American Revolution place Hannah White Arnett?" Immediately Mrs. Arnett's great grandson wrote a piece for a Washington paper suggesting there be formed the "Daughters of the American Revolution" and he offered to assist. The first meeting of this proposed group was held on August 9, 1890, and their first chapter was organized on October 11. Thus, the DAR became reality.
So who’s Hannah Arnett and why was she supposed to be an inspiration?
Mrs. Arnett’s name had come up a few years earlier, and her story dated from the very early years of the Revolution period. She lived in New Jersey and one day a group of men had gathered in her home – possibly friends of her husband. They were discussing the current topic of American independence from Britain when there agreed that they would remain loyal to England. Their reasoning was that such a choice was to prevent their having to forfeit their property – or even their lives. However, Hannah interrupted the conversation, erupting into a vituperative critique of the idea. She called them "cowards and traitors," and even when her husband tried to intervene, she would not be silenced. One account reveals that “She continued to harangue the men and stated that she would leave her husband if he did not continue to support the American Revolution." Eventually it was settled and Hannah remained with her spouse.
That initial meeting in October, 1890 met at the home Mary Smith Lockwood, author of the previous article, and one of the four co-founders. These ladies included Eugenia Washington, great-grand niece of George Washington. There was further prestige when First Lady Caroline Lavinia Scott Harrison, wife of President Benjamin Harrison, served as the first President General. Then the DAR acquired a Congressional charter in 1896.
So over a hundred years ago the DAR was established in Athens – to continue their devotion to American ideals.
