Today we see so many media stories about serious crimes that we may long for the “good old days” when we think there was a lower crime rate. Particularly in Henderson County. However, though there were local serious crimes in the past – say in the 1930s, there were also some very interesting less serious offenses. Let’s look at one issue of the Athens Weekly Review to see some of these.
One front page headline in the Dec. 16, 1937 issue summarized the crime: “Woman Robs Filling Station Attendant While Companions Sit in Car; Gets only $6.00.” This occurred when three persons – a woman and two men – drove into the Tubblefield gas station in Malakoff at 9 p.m. They filled their gas tank (2 gallons) while the blonde 30 year old woman got out and entered the station to buy a nickel candy bar. Then the owner, O.W. Tubblefield, approached the car to get payment for gas and candy.
Suddenly the driver, who had remained in the car, displayed a handgun and told the nearby woman to “Go through him.” As she searched the proprietor she discovered his wallet in the pocket of the bib of his overalls. She extracted $6 in bills then tossed the wallet aside. The driver warned Mr. Tubblefield: “If you make a move to hurt that woman, I’ll kill you.”
As the female apparently got back in the car, the driver then sent the vehicle peeling out of the station, and headed west down Highway 31.
When Constable D.D. Billings from Malakoff arrived he was given a complete description of the woman who was described as “roughly dressed” with a face scar. The two men remained unidentifiable since they’d never left the car but Billings was sure that he “hopes to make an “early arrest in the case.”
Another front page article in that Dec. 16 issue covered how on a farm three miles from Athens on the Jacksonville highway a bank collector was having a harder time.
This was Will Lee, a collector for the Farmers and Merchants State Bank, who arrived at the farm operated by Jack and Lucy Banks, to round up some hogs. He was accompanied by Jake Hamlett. They were met by Lucy Banks who brandished a single barrel shotgun and who got off one shot that missed Mr. Lee. Then before she could fire again she was disarmed by her husband and Mr. Hamlett. A struggle ensued where Lee suffered a broken left hand as Hamlett tried to use the firearm as a club. The reporter explained that Hamlett “...swung the gun as a club when he noticed an open knife in Banks’ hand.”
When Lee and Hamlett had first arrived they secured several of the hogs in a pen, and then had pursued the rest of animals. Yet when they returned they found that the originally captured hogs had been released. The reporter related what happened next: “Losing no time, Mr. Lee broke to run after the hogs and as he did so [Mrs. Banks] fired upon him from a distance of approximately twenty steps. She later told officers that she was firing at the hogs. Mr. Lee said that he heard the shot whistling behind him as he dashed after the hogs.”
Officer Dallas Cramer arrived at the farm and arrested Mr. and Mrs. Banks and they were jailed. The County Attorney had also arrived at the farm to gather information, presumably on what charges to make.
The bank had earlier arranged a trade with Mr. Banks to “assume ownership of the hogs and other stock.” Lee and Hamlett had gone to the farm to “consummate” the trade when they were assaulted.
In these two cases the law was called after the crimes were committed but at least once deputies were proactive. This was described in the August 6, 1931 Athens Weekly Review when then deputy constable Jess Sweeten got his man – by using a decoy.
For some time Sweeten had been after a still operator in Eustace but the man seemed to disappear when he saw the deputy driving through town. So Sweeten arranged for someone to drive his car through town as he himself crouched in the rumble seat out of sight. The reporter described what happened: “Flourishing a bottle of whiskey the driver attracted the attention of he [sic] man wanted, and induced him to get into the car and take a drink.” At that time Sweeten came out of hiding to “get another case for Justice B.C. Hall’s docket book.”
