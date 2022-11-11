Veterans’ Day of course is when we remember those service members who have served their country, both in action and not. Yet often we honor them as a group and unless we have a personal connection, not necessarily as individuals. So because of this let’s take the opportunity to get to know one of the many Henderson County individuals who served in World War II, when an Arkansas columnist picked up a guy from the Athens area.
At that time newspapers often exchanged copies or ideas and thus acquired stories that might be of interest to their local readers. So the Review published in a November 26, 1942 article carried under the headline “Athens Paratrooper Is Subject of Hope Star Columnist’s True Story”. It was about how the Hope Star (from Hope, Arkansas) columnist Alex Washburn had picked up a hitchhiking soldier from the Athens area who had an interesting story. Washburn didn’t get the man’s name, but the Review didn’t have to wonder too long. For after reading the Review article, he came to the office seeking a copy.
The original Star article from mid-November was headlined “Paratrooper: A True story” and he described how Washburn had been driving toward Hope and picked up a hitchhiking soldier and his suitcase. As they traveled, the young man mentioned he was a paratrooper and told his story. He was traveling to Texas from Fort Bragg (North Carolina) on a long sought furlough, hitchhiking by day and riding a bus at night. Why do that? “People don’t like to pick you up at night,” he told the columnist. Even men in uniform? “Soldiers,” said the rider, “are only civilians in different clothes.”
The soldier said his father was a tenant farmer in the Athens area and continued: “I’ve been reading the papers about this argument over the 18-19 year old boys. Some folks think they oughtn’t to be called into service because they are too reckless. But I’m one of them and I know – it’s our kind of folks that make the best soldiers.” He continued: “I’ve stood in the door of a high flying transport and watched the line of men preparing to jump. Our bunch take it calmly. But the old fellows 28-30 – they know the danger because they’re had more years to think about things and so they stand there and just sweat it out.”
As they approached the end of their journey in Hope, Arkansas, the subject drifted to the soldier’s family. He explained: “I’m buying a $25 War Bond each month and sending another $25 a month back to the family. Things aren’t so easy with dad. I’m planning to use my War Bonds later on to buy a farm so we can own some land and not be tenants like we’ve always been.” As the soldier left the car despite his protestations the columnist gave him money for a bus ticket.
After the Review published the column in their Nov. 26 issue, there then appeared a follow-up when the paratrooper walked in to get a copy. He was identified as Raymond Thornton from Murchison but who had attended school in Athens.
He then described how he had hitched a ride with Washburn. “My furlough came through unexpectedly and caught me without much money to make the trip,” he explained. “...this may be my last visit home in some time. I wanted to see my father and mother at Murchison.” Also, it worked out that he missed Thanksgiving at home since he had to return to Fort Bragg. “He said he guessed he didn’t mind missing a Thanksgiving dinner at home, but he didn’t smile when he said it.”
Later after the story of Thornton’s journey, Washburn came across an Arkansas insurance agent who had known of Thornton’s family and was able to get some new information. Washburn remembered Thornton had planned to use his War Bonds to buy a farm for his father. Apparently he had started the process to do that.
“He did a lot of things while he was home,” the agent explained. ”he arranged to buy a place for his father and told him to go ahead and close the deal – and he sold his favorite horse. He tried to sell his car, too but couldn’t.”
“So the paratrooper had come and gone,” said the insurance agent, “one Hope man helped him home and another Hope man started him on the way back to Fort Bragg. May he do good wherever he goes and come home safe again.”
