Today we tend to think that people in the past lived far differently than we do. However, when you read newspapers of the time – in this case the Athens Review – you see that’s not necessarily the case. For in print we read about events and about the people involved who lived very much as we do. However, in the past – say 1950 – people often encountered unusual experiences we might not have today. In fact, just in the April, 1950 issue of the Weekly Review we read of such subjects as county residents dealing with wolves, mysteriously arriving Christmas presents, and a sudden-appearing grave site with an unusual tombstone. Let’s take a look.
The April 13, 1950 issue headline read: “Wolves Are Not Problem, Declare Athens Women” which is certainly distinctive since we don’t see many wild wolves today around here.
The story described how two local women, Mrs. Juanita Baxter and Mrs. Nell Stewart, were visiting a Corsicana area ranch where they were fishing in a small tank on the property. Suddenly, they noticed some nearby cattle running away, and then they noticed a cow and her new calf were being attacked by a big wolf. Since the predator didn’t seem concerned about the witnesses, Mrs. Baxter decided to take action.
“With her mother’s and hunter’s instincts aroused, Mrs. Baxter dashed for the farmhouse,” the reporter related. She then returned with a shotgun. By this time the wolf had run off to hide nearby in a depression in the ground. Mrs. Baxter related, “It just keeps sticking its head up and looking at me,” So she moved forward.
Then as the wolf ran off again, Mrs. Baxter fired but failed to connect.
In the same April 6 issue we read of an unusual but heartwarming reconnection. The headline read “Man Receives Christmas Package After 32 Years” and it started when a Bullard man named Wiley Turner got a “dingy” little Christmas package.
The story started some 30 years before at a Bullard school when Turner and another boy named Vinton Terrell exchanged names for a Christmas gift drawing. However, Vinton was ill on the day of the gift exchange and didn’t get his gift, though Wiley got his. Then tragically Vinton was killed just after Christmas in a hunting accident.
Then as Vinton’s mother came to school to gather Vinton’s property from his desk she found the gift meant for Wiley. Believing it was perhaps the final thing her son had done, she grieved all the more. Meanwhile Wiley was saddened because he doubtlessly missed his friend, and also not getting the gift.
Then more than 30 years later Mrs. Terrell forwarded Vinton’s Christmas gift, still in its “dingy wrapping.”
“After 32 years,” wrote the reporter, “the boy who had cried over the death of his friend in Bullard had received his present.”
Our final story concerns a discovery of Henderson County Deputy Sheriff Charlie Fields. It was described in the April 13, 1950 Athens Weekly Review under the headline “Mysterious Fresh Grave Investigated by Officer.” The reporter began: “Deputy Sheriff Charlie Fields was doing some head scratching Friday morning – trying to figure who buried whom and where.”
Fields first arrived after a call from the Moore’s Station area about what looked like a “fresh grave” found in the woods there. He found a hole about six feet long and “mounded over on top.” A nearby stone was scratched with the words: “Died 1877 –Berd [sic] 1950.”
The unusual spelling intrigued Fields, as he wondered how the person possibly involved could have managed to “hang around dead since 1877.”
Digging up the “grave” brought the discovery of the expected roots, and dirt but nothing else. So what was this? Fields had some idea: “It was either a crazy man or a treasure hunter…”Nobody else would go to the trouble to dig a hole like that.”
He was fairly sure that the hole had been dug by what he thought was a treasure hunter since it was “located at the base of a ‘forked holly tree’…which might have some sort of significance.”
So in the end the inscriber of the mysterious epitaph had to remain unknown. However what was known was that “no college professor or archaeologist was responsible.” But why? “He made his ‘7s’ backward.’”
