More than 120 guests filled the ballroom at the Athens Country Club Thursday evening to hear Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick speak at what was the kickoff to his campaign tour, which will stop in 124 mostly rural towns across the state.
Patrick said this election will be tighter than anyone can imagine and everyone needs to get out and vote. “This is an election not about Democrats or Republicans,” he said. “I believe it’s an election about darkness and light and evil and good.”
He spoke of the divide between what he believes has become two nations -- red and blue.
As he entered the room, he took a moment to speak with, shake hands, and take pictures with each person who approached him. During his speech, many times the room was filled with applause and laughter as he referred to humorous personal stories and spoke on goals.
One funny moment was his reference to who might play him in a movie. His thoughts were Brad Pitt or George Clooney and his wife commented that it should be Dan Akroyd, which brought a burst of laughter in the room. He also gave some personal stories of his time with President Donald Trump and he spoke of how genuine and friendly he is.
Patrick stated that the number one issue today in the State of Texas is schools as Zoom classes during the pandemic opened people’s eyes. Other issues in schools are Critical Race Theory being taught in the classrooms, pornographic books in libraries, athletes across gender lines, and school shootings, according to Patrick.
“Our problem is not in our rural schools,” Patrick said. “We have got to turn around our inner city schools.”
However, out of 1,200 school districts, almost 900 have less than 2,000 students, and he said his goal is to protect the smaller districts if funds are re-designated or school choice becomes an issue.
Time was left for questions and the first was about large acres of Texas land being purchased by foreign companies. Patrick confirmed it is of great concern and unfortunately a lot of times the buyers are not known to be associated with a foreign country until years after the land has been purchased.
Another question, which received a round of applause, was concerning border control and the buses of immigrants being sent to other states.
In the State of Texas, $400 million per year has gone into border control, but Patrick informed the crowd that this year we’re already at $4.2 billion. He added that this money could be spent on better healthcare, better roads, and more.
When asked when he is going to run for Governor, he admitted his wife of 47 years wouldn’t even let him run for President of the Homeowners Association.
“Greg Abbott’s done a great job, we’ve got a great partnership, and we have the freedom to disagree,” he said.
Patrick noted that together he and Abbott and have brought the State of Texas more money in reserves than all the other states combined, grown jobs, and increased voting more than any other state over the last decade.
Patrick’s tour will be stopping in mostly rural towns as he said that rural towns make up 50% of the vote in Texas and six counties, Dallas, Harris, Bexar, Travis, Cameron, and El Paso, make up the other 50%. He said he chose to tour on a bus because you get to see the city in a different way and talk to the sheriffs and city businesses and get to know the people better.
Patrick closed with a prayer referencing 2 Chronicles 7:14 and prayed over the people of Texas and healing for the land of Texas.
Also in attendance were Sen. Robert Nichols, State Rep. Keith Bell, Congressman Lance Gooden’s District Director Jennifer Alden, and District Attorney Jenny Palmer.
Patrick was first elected to the office of Lieutenant Governor of Texas in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. Before he was elected Lt. Governor, Patrick was twice elected to the Texas Senate representing part of Houston and Northwest Harris County.
This event was hosted by the Lone Star Republican Club-LSRC and for more information on them, please email Delma Jackson at delma1@yahoo.com.
Texas law requires eligible voters to register by the 30th day before Election Day. The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 election is Oct. 11 and you can register to vote at www.votetexas.gov/register-to-vote.
