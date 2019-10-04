A local surveying company owner has brought new technology, to his Athens-based business.
After years working in the industry Boog Ferrell, owner and operator of Ferrell Survey Group found a solution to meet his needs and those of his customers through a method called LiDAR. Ferrell is using the method through his new company, Active Aerial.
"LiDAR technology will be able to improve both the quality of terrain information and save valuable time for our local engineers, surveyors, and land developers. This is the first time Athens, Texas, can offer a service like this, and I'm excited to show how it can help others with their terrain projects," said Ferrell.
LiDAR, stands for Light Detection and Ranging. The LiDAR instrument fires rapid pulses of laser light at a surface, some at up to 150,000 pulses per second. A sensor on the instrument measures the amount of time it takes for each pulse to bounce back
Recorded by an airborne system, it generates precise three-dimensional data about the shape of the Earth and its surface features. This information can be used in a wide range of management and planning efforts - including finding ancient, lost cities.
LiDAR was even in the spotlight on the pages of a book recently on the New York Times bestseller list, "The Lost City of the Monday Gods." In the book scientists and archaeologists used LiDAR technology to find previously unknown archeological features that helped them determine where to explore.
"I thought, Oh, my God, I've just got back 10 or 12 years of my life. It would have taken me that long to survey those nine square kilometers." - said Chris Fisher, Professor of Anthropology on page 109 of the work.
