HC LibCon, formerly known as Comic Con, is back for the fourth year from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at The Texan in downtown Athens. The family-friendly day, brought to the community by the Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library, will feature authors, a cosplay showcase, vendors, food trucks, video gaming stations, and more.
Multi award-winning author Michael Scott Clifton will be joining the event this year with his novels. Author Danielle N. McDonough has been a part of the event since 2020 and she has written a book series called "The Legacy" which she will have at her booth.
Vendors such as JayJu Customs 3D Printing and hand-painted items will be at the event. JayJu uses specialized equipment to create solid, three-dimensional objects from a digital file and has something printed for all ages and interests, like full-size cosplay helmets and light sabers.
Scooby’s Stuffie Station will also be on hand with lots of fun, creative items and Black Magic Kustomz will be back with custom tumblers.
Food trucks will also be at LibCon including Kona Ice serving snow cones. Award-winning BBQ Master "The Pork Commander'' will be joining again and Renotta Mayo, whose love of cosplay is the driving force behind LibCon's favorite item is their brisket tacos. She can be reached at renotta.mayo@henderson-county.com for any questions about LibCon.
Come dressed in costume or just to have some fun, this Saturday at The Texan.
