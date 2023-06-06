The Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library is ready for its summer programs thanks to the creative planning of the library team and a $2,500 grant from the Trinity Valley Electric Co-op Charitable Foundation awarded to the Friends of the Library.
The library looks forward to a full lineup of guests, featured events, and crafts throughout June and July. This week begins Summer Reading Program sign-ups at the library, so children can start keeping their reading logs and earning tons of brag tags. Adults and teens can scratch their way through categories for chances to win prizes too this summer.
For younger children, there will be Baby Time on Tuesdays at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Story Time on Wednesdays at 11 a.m. for 2 to 4-year-olds.
Art camp for children aged 6 to 12 will take place on Fridays at two times depending on age, where campers will be able to create their own illustrations as they learn about Eric Carle and Georges Seurat. Space is limited for this class and sign-ups begin this week.
American Sign Language classes for ages 8 to 10 will take place Mondays at 3 p.m. and enrollment has also begun for this.
Tweens and Teens can enjoy a multitude of activities on Thursdays at 3 p.m. including tie-dye, Pokemon terrarium workshop, escape room, Chopped junk food edition, as well as Cosplay Workshops on June 24 and July 1, with space limited for all.
All ages can enjoy Lego Lab on Fridays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and are invited to the events that will take place at the Henderson County Performing Arts Center at 400 Gibson Road, Athens.
At HCPAC, taking place at both 10 and 11 a.m., June 15 will bring Professor Brainius, June 22 will host the Dallas Puppet Theater, and July 6 will have Ms. Maria entertaining audiences. Kornpop the Clown will host the summer wrap-up party at 10 a.m. on July 13 where drawings will be held for summer reading prizes at HCPAC. One activity will take place on June 29 at 10 a.m. at the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center.
In appreciation for the grant that helps their summer reading program, the library stated on their social media thanks to the “Friends of the Library for all of their hard work, dedication, and continued support of our passion to establish a lifetime love of reading in our library patrons.”
Visit the Henderson County Library at 121 S. Prairieville St, Athens or contact them at 903-677-7295.
