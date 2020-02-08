Children attended the Henderson County Library's Lego Lab Friday and the children's area was packed. The library hosts the event at 1 p.m. every Friday providing enough Legos to be a barefoot parent's nightmare, along with numerous other children's activities.
Participants played with trains, computers and tons of Legos, building castles, houses and more.
One of the builders, Emma and her mother, worked on a project together. When Emma was asked what she loved about the lab, she replied “you can build anything with Legos.”
Another huge event, occurring is the celebration of the library's 100th birthday this year and Director Michelle Zenor has jam packed the calendar with many fun and entertaining clubs and opportunities so everyone can find something they enjoy.
A recent Gallup Poll more people visit the library, than attend all sporting events combined, this includes MLB, NBA, NHL and Nascar with over 172 million Americans having their own library card. This number equates to approximately half of the American public and around 32 checkouts annually per cardholder.
“Visiting the library remains the most common cultural activity Americans engage in, by far. The average 10.5 trips to the library U.S. adults report taking in 2019 exceeds their participation in eight other common leisure activities. Americans attend live music or theatrical events and visit national or historic parks roughly four times a year on average and visit museums and gambling casinos 2.5 times annually. Trips to amusement or theme parks) and zoos are the least common activities among this list,” it stated.
Librarians are estimated to answer around 250 million questions a year. The library clearly is serving the community in numerous new and exciting ways, making them an even more valuable asset then ever before.
Children can come enjoy Story Time at 11 a.m. on Thursdays and Friday, Baby time at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, and of course Lego Lab at 1 p.m. Fridays.
Adults needn't feel left out, there are activities for them and the entire family to enjoy together.
A family movie is hosted at 2:30 p.m. on Fridays for free and their next one will feature the move Annie.
HCL will host a Dr. Seuss Birthday Party at 11 a.m. including special Seuss fun Thursday, Feb. 27 and Friday, Feb. 28.
It also offers a cookbook club which meets at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, this months book is 100 days of real food, participants will prepare a recipe from the book and share it.
There is an adult book club which meets at 1 p.m. Feb. 26, Master gardeners at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 18, and a Valentine's craft with Deanne at 3 p.m. Feb. 4.
In addition to all of this, it offers internet, thousands of books, audiobooks and resources. Please contact 903-677-7295 and take advantage of this amazing resource in Henderson County.
HC Library is located at 121 S. Prairieville, the library is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m Mon-Thur. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
