The library will be hosting Spring Break fun for all ages next week in various locations.
The fun will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at the McDavitt Equine Center in Eustace for pony rides, horse painting, grooming, and more.
On Tuesday, bring your favorite stuffed animal and a blanket for a Teddy Bear Picnic in Kiwanis Park in Athens, with a small snack included. Story times will be at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Family Fun Bingo begins at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Library and at 2 p.m. there will be a Pokemon tournament. Sign-ups are required for these.
Young padawans are invited to complete an obstacle course challenge and become a Jedi at 11 a.m on Thursday for the Jedi Academy.
Kindness rocks will be painted at 11 a.m. on Friday where patrons will be able to paint a rock for the purpose of spreading kindness. The painter can choose to keep it or hide it in the library for someone else to find.
For information on next week’s events, follow them at HendersonCountyLibrary on Facebook, contact the library at 903-677-7295, and visit them over Spring Break at 121 S. Prairieville St, Athens.
