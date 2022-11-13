The Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library received a $2,500 Collections Enhancement Grant from the Texas Book Festival. This grant has allowed the library to expand its Juvenile Large Print/Dyslexia Station with additional materials that are specially formatted to aid readers with dyslexia.
The Dyslexia Station began at the library March 2019 on a small cart with a few large-print books and color overlays. Library Director Michelle Zenor said they were inspired by pedagogical research that indicated large-print books help children improve their literacy skills and make the process of reading more enjoyable for reluctant readers.
The library has been slowly adding to the Juvenile Large Print book section since 2019 and with this grant, they were able to purchase 149 books to add to the collection. There are now 238 Juvenile Large Print books available for circulation to anyone who prefers reading in this format.
The collection now offers a mix of classics, such as The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe by C.S. Lewis, and more contemporary works, such as How to Train Your Dad by Gary Paulsen.
The Public Library Fund supplies the color overlays at no cost to library patrons.
“The color overlays have been shown to benefit some readers by improving reading fluency, aiding in concentration, and reducing eye strain,” Zenor said.
It is encouraged for people to try all of the color options to determine which works best for them.
The Texas Book Festival raises funds at the festival each year that are distributed to libraries across Texas the following year. Since 1996, the organization has funded 1,305 grants totaling more than $3 million to over 600 libraries across the state to support collection enhancement for Texas public libraries.
