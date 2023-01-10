Two Henderson County Clint W. Murchison Memorial Library librarians achieved an incredible goal at the end of 2022 and another celebrated a milestone at the library as Lani Ford and Leslie Bell graduated with their Masters of Library Science and Bobbie Hall celebrated five years of full-time service with the library.
Most librarian positions in public, academic, and special libraries require a master’s degree for most entry-level positions. There are plenty of opportunities to work in other library occupations while pursuing a degree, which is exactly what Leslie and Lani did while continuing their education.
Lani, who graduated from Texas Woman’s University and Leslie, who graduated from the University of North Texas, have both been working at the Henderson County Library for some time.
Leslie said that she decided to come work at the library after years of working with children in a church setting and she wanted to encourage them in many ways. She says that in the library this translates into helping them gain early literacy skills that can be leveraged into a lifetime love of language and reading.
Since Leslie’s degree emphasis is on Youth Librarianship she says she has enjoyed leading Baby/Toddler story time, Kids Book Clubs for middle school-aged children, and the daycare outreach which has also enabled her to engage older preschoolers.
Lani is responsible for all of the library’s social media posts on Facebook and for maintaining their website. She also hopes to work more closely this year with tweens and teens.
Lani recognized that she wanted to be a librarian when she realized that she had the chance to make the library a magical and safe place for all. She began working for the Henderson County Library in 2019 to earn tuition money while obtaining her undergraduate degree in English.
After a few months of working there, Lani says, “I decided that it was extremely important that I became a librarian to ignite a love for public libraries and reading in all readers – just like the librarians/library employees – especially Mrs. Bobbie - at the Henderson County Library did for me when I was a child.”
Bobbie Hall, better known to most at the library as Mrs. Bobbie, has been working with the Henderson County Library collectively for about ten years, but recently celebrated five years of full-time employment there.
Mrs. Bobbie manages the children's department at the library and her ingenuity for children’s programming and compassion for the children of Henderson County makes her an asset to the library. “She has fostered a love for reading for many children in Henderson County through her hard work and dedication,” stated the library on social media.
Mrs. Bobbie is always ready to share a story with the library’s youngest patrons or listen to the wonderful stories they have to share. It is her passion to develop excellent library programs that support the children and families she serves.
Lani says that her favorite thing about the Henderson County Library is that the staff is made up of diverse and strong women. She says, “We all have our different strengths and capabilities that mix together so well to create some wonderful programming and outreach within the community. I really couldn’t ask to work with a better group of inspirational women.”
Leslie thinks that the Henderson County Library is one of the friendliest libraries she has ever encountered. She enjoys seeing so many young patrons coming through the door and the library has created lots of opportunities for her to engage them.
“I am incredibly lucky to work with a staff so dedicated to public library service,” says Henderson County Library Director Michelle Zenor. “Having two employees finishing this degree at the same time is extraordinary.”
She said many people don’t realize that library school exists, let alone that without this degree, you are not a librarian, no matter how long you work in a library.
Leslie thanks Director Zenor and the entire staff for the opportunity to learn so much and participate in such a positive work environment.
Both Lani and Leslie have lived in the area for over 20 years and they look forward to the future of the Henderson County Library. Leslie plans to be engaged as a Youth Services librarian, interacting with and providing relevant programming for babies through teens. She would also like to develop her Spanish language skills for outreach to the area’s Spanish-speaking population.
Lani’s ultimate goal is to become a library director, hopefully for the Henderson County Library, she says, but possibly a different library if life leads her elsewhere.
If you would like some recommendations on horror/thriller/mystery novels, be sure to ask Lani for some suggestions and if non-fiction, western history, and biographies are your favorite genres, Leslie would be happy to steer you towards her favorites.
However, all of the library staff at the Henderson County Library are more than willing to help with any questions you have.
Visit the Henderson County Library at 121 S. Prairieville St, Athens or contact them at 903-677-7295.
