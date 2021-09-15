Today as in the past military personnel, whether in actual battle or not, are often stationed far from home and family. Naturally they want to stay in touch with the familiar so “Mail Call” can be a welcome time for those lucky enough to get a letter from home.
Letters are important to soldiers, providing not just personal contact but also other types of support. For soldiers may often think, “Does anyone know I’m here? Does anyone care?” and letters can help to answer those questions. For correspondents can not only remember the recipient personally but also express understanding and support for their role in whatever is the current conflict.
Today the military member may well connect with home via emails, by cell phone, or other means, but letters are still important. And in World War II particularly – especially letters from strangers who also happened to be young pretty coeds, particularly from Athens.
According to the Feb. 5, 1942, Athens Weekly Review article run under the headline “Athens Girl is Member of New Organization Putting Pep into Soldiers, Sailors and Marines” the reporter described who was involved. “An Athens girl, Miss Bobbette Cockrell, a student at North Texas State Teacher’s College, is a member of the Service Sweetheart Corps formed recently to write letters to lonely soldiers, sailors and marines.”
And the girls were busy – “doing their part to keep up morale in the armed forces,” as the reporter put it. In fact, one soldier had received 108 letters in a single day, which made the G.I. wonder if he should employ a social secretary! (Not likely on his $21 monthly paycheck, the reporter speculated!)
Miss Cockrell was part of a group of correspondents formed by NTSTC coed Miss Jo Frances Worley who held the title of General Sweetheart of the newly formed Service Sweetheart Corps. To start the process, soldiers were invited to write Miss Cockrell at her college, describing the type of girl they like, and then the letters would begin to arrive. The reporter described the process: “Tell her you want a blonde…and the soldiers get letters from blondes. She might even be able to give combinations on the color of eyes and the way they wear their clothes and the way they speak the campus English, but she doesn’t guarantee that.”
So who formed the letter writing brigade? That was Miss Worley, but the co-creator was Private Alvin C. Reed from Kentucky. According to a national press agency, Reed had heard from a poll that many of the coeds at NTSTC had decided to not marry a soldier till the end of the war. Learning this, Reed wrote the college president asking if any of the young women students wanted to write him about this subject. The president turned to Miss Worley and other girls, including Miss Cockrell, and they set to work. It was Reed who heard received 108 letters and newspaper publicity spread word of their efforts.
The motto of the Sweetheart Service Corps was “Keep ‘em answered!”
Miss Cockrell had graduated from Athens high School in 1938 and was a senior at NTSTC but her post graduation plans were unsure. According to her mother, the young lady would be 21 her next birthday.
Obviously letters to the soldiers were important everywhere, but there was one question that arose from another form of communication – cablegrams that came through Western Union. And according to an article in the Athens Weekly Review of February 26, 1942 there was occasional confusion.
The headline read “New Phrase is Causing Worry W-U Customers” and the local Western Union manager Miss Mabel Ausborne had a statement. “Hundreds of people ask Western Union daily where ‘San Origine’ is,” she said, “They say they can’t find such a place on the map and there must be some error because it is the point of origin shown on a cablegram.”
The manager explained that the term on the cable dateline was used “as a matter of security as to the location of American troops falling into the hands of enemies through inadvertent remarks by recipients.”
Miss Ausborne continued: “The Western Union people have been asked if ‘San Origine’ is Icelandic or Gaelic because the recipients believed their relatives are in Iceland or Northern Ireland. When they are informed that the phrase is French for ‘Without Origin’ some ask if the boys are in France.” The term is in French because that was the language commonly used in international communication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.