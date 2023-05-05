To the Editor: I have only lived here for eight years but have seen things change drastically on the Hwy 31 road into town. When I first started coming to here with my wife to visit her relatives, the drive in was so beautiful with all the big homes on both sides of the road, then it started to change. I am sure someone thinks it is for the better, but now instead of a beautiful drive in with beautiful old homes we have a bunch of fast food restaurants and strip centers.
The other day, when I came into town, I saw one of the last two remaining old homes being torn down. Now there is only one beautiful old home left standing and it is probably on the books to be demolished so some quickie food establishment can be put up in its place.
My career, gave me the ability to live in many different places. I have never seen a town or a city do what is being done here by destroying its rich history. I do not understand and I probably never will, but I do know that now instead of having a beautiful tree lined entrance into town, there is a wall of wannabe restaurants that are competing against the same thing, with nothing different to add.
In my travels, there was a town that turned their old homes into shops and restaurants and businesses, leaving the exterior of the establishment, just like it was always meant to be. Athens has one more chance to do that. I can only hope that someone has the insight to see the house and turn it into something great, like maybe a memorable steak house or something like that, before everything is lost.
