Athens has lost one of its finest. Dennis Gilmore, Executive Director Emeritus, of the Henderson County Performing Arts Center passed away this week, leaving a legacy not only of Athens Little Theatre but also the hundreds of people who passed through its doors. The tributes to Dennis have been pouring in from former actors, back stage workers, and patrons, expressing their love and gratitude for his impact on their lives. Because of Dennis Gilmore, HCPAC has been in continuous operation for fifty-seven years. It took a pandemic to make its stage lights go dark but only temporarily.
HCPAC was Dennis’s great joy and the life work he was meant to do. He was constantly “directing”, teasing, counseling, listening, hugging, encouraging, challenging and loving everyone, while, in the background, he was also constantly raising money to keep the heart of the theatre beating. He grew the theater from one corrugated tin building with two dilapidated trailers for props, costumes, dressing rooms and Green Room to the complex it is today. It is hard to imagine the world without him.
The YES! Program (Youth Excellence on Stage), filled with aspiring actors from all over Henderson County, and sometimes beyond, provided an outlet and a safe haven for kids who needed a place to belong and to be guided as they traversed the minefields of school, adolescence and sometimes rocky home lives. Dennis was their rock. He gave them structure, goals, guidance, and tough love. But mostly love. One of the many testaments to Dennis and the YES! Program is the exceptionally large number of his kids who went on to careers in theatre. But whether or not they were trodding the boards, their lives were enriched and they went on to become more confident adults. The mission statement of HCPAC is: We Entertain. We Educate. We Change Lives. Always true to the mission, Dennis did all of that and more. The lives changed would fill the theatre many times over.
And those lives weren’t all children and teens. Adults found their way to the theatre and Dennis, too. Many have remarked they were drawn to the stage, either in front or behind the curtains and once there, they usually stayed, brought their children and, many times, grandkids. They met the same loving but demanding ‘director’ and left rehearsals, costume making, set building or kid corralling with a sense of accomplishment they might never have known before.
Dennis truly saw the theatre as a community and family; a safe place where people could feel at home, make friends with people they would not have met otherwise, explore and develop unknown talents, and be part of an extended network. He felt honored that so many of the theatre community considered him a second Dad, brother, mentor, friend. Of course, there was his fierce expression that made people think he hated them until it became apparent it was a facade to protect a tender, generous heart. And he constantly pushed to make sure everyone performed to a high standard of professionalism, painful though it was, sometimes. But mostly, he wanted everyone associated with community theatre to have a sense of joy, fun, discovery and personal accomplishment that remains the cornerstone of performing arts.
Dennis's favorite musical was A Chorus Line and a song from that show “What I Did for Love” captures his essence. The lyric, "the gift was ours to borrow" sums it up. Dennis was the gift we had the privilege to borrow.
But as much as he did at and for the theatre, Dennis was more to the community than just that. He applied that same passion to the larger community through years of Rotary projects, arts education in schools, and as theatre arts faculty at TVCC.
Dennis LOVED HCPAC and took pride in the fact that the volunteer leadership made some hard choices to assure the organization would continue and thrive beyond him. If you are able now or in the future, please consider a donation in Dennis’s name to HCPAC, nothing would honor him more. Personal tributes and memories may be sent to info@hcpac.org. For donations, please visit our website at www.hcpac.org.
Karen Gilmore, wife
“Dennis was such a character - dry wit, boundless energy, always available to help others, a builder of people. He had an uncanny ability to see raw potential, especially in young actors and draw it out by being a safety net to build confidence. He was so often taken for granted and worked so hard behind the scenes willingly sharing the spotlight for the benefit of the individual and betterment of the organization - whichever organization. Not a saint, definitely opinionated, but always generous of heart and forgiving. I'm going to miss him so much. As others have expressed on Facebook, My life has been immeasurably enriched for having known him, for being loved by him and being carried into new ventures because of his creative energy, insight and willingness to make the thing happen. And then, having made the commitment, absolutely refusing to fail.”
LaDona Davis, Theater Director
I met him just before he started working at ALT some thirty years ago. I had already been involved somewhat doing plays there when I could.
He "directed" me in several shows over the years and I directed several shows for him over the years. I know this sounds more like me than him but this was the way we knew and worked together over that 30 year span of time.
I got him hired to teach stagecraft at TVCC. I thought he was a brilliant set designer.
I will give him all kinds of accolades for starting the Children's theater one summer. That program introduced hundreds and hundreds of young children to theater. I know my grandson JC did his first show out there when he was about 7 years old. That program grew to include a summer and a fall musical which garnered much support for the theater.
I certainly held much respect for him due to his promoting and producing the children's show every summer once they started.
Summer acting classes started right after school closed each year which gave children the opportunity to do something besides play T-ball and other sports. Dennis touched the lives of many children in and around Athens.
We also did our last show together a few years before he retired and moved away.
We had our "ups" and "downs" over the years but that happens often with artists. I still regarded him a friend and fellow artist always.
Christian Stokes, actor
Dennis Gilmore was so much more than my friend. His influence on my life is so much greater than the role of mentor. He was the man responsible for giving a small town kid from Athens, the confidence and courage to pursue his dreams of being a full time working actor. I met Dennis at the Athens Little Theatre in 1989 when I performed in the musical Grease. To say Dennis influenced my life is an understatement. Without a Dennis Gilmore, there would have never been the Christian Stokes you see before you today. He introduced me to myself. And I will be forever grateful.
Stokes, an actor/ stuntman from Athens has been working steadily in show business for 26 years. He is an 8-year veteran of the Hollywood film scene, having performed with such actors as Jennifer Garner, Matthew McConaughey, Bruce Dern, and Sylvester Stallone. Some of his other highlighted credits include "Nashville," "Escape Plan," "Revolution," "No Ordinary Family," "Alias," "Bernie," and “Monster” starring Academy Award winner Charlize Theron.
Dim The Lights
By: Darby Lunceford
Joseph Papp, Harold Prince, Cameron Mackintosh … for many, these titans shaped the theater landscape for generations. For me, Dennis Gilmore was my theater impresario, perhaps a different landscape but in the same company all the same, making a significant and lasting influence on so many for so many years.
Just think of the odds, a small town in East Texas produces a notable faction of arts practitioners, both on stage and off, working across the country in the sacred halls of community, regional, and Broadway theaters. If I can name a handful of Dennis’s theatrical heritage that overlapped during my fortunate time with him, after 25 years there must be legions dedicated to fostering the values and ideals he so effectively taught through his selfless and extraordinary commitments to us.
If a football program had such results, statues would be erected.
Dennis and I arrived at Athens Little Theater around the same time. I’m quite sure I was a precocious 13-year-old and I’m quite sure to Dennis, I was some young brat and a pain in the you know what (his words not mine). I reveled in the awesome-ness of being a part of his world. Merely a player amongst many, enamored by the peculiar, yet intriguing rituals of theater that seeped infectiously into my bones and soul. As Oscar Wilde said, “It was only in theater that I lived.”
For the next five years at Athens Little Theater, a lifetime in adolescence, I became part of something bigger than myself. Dennis always encouraged me to do more than be on the stage, that was simply only one part to play and being well-rounded was just as important, especially if working in the arts was the end goal … and for me it was. Of course, I thought being an actor was my path. My parents, incredibly supportive of my ambitions, consulted with Dennis to identify options that would best lead to my success. Having connections to Chicago, Dennis unequivocally said The Theatre School at DePaul University and immediately set out to help me audition for the acting program.
I didn’t make it, I failed myself, I failed my parents, and oh my god, I failed Dennis.
Dennis had a favorite quote, imprinted in my memory just as it was on posters and plaques found throughout the walls of Athens Little Theater, and no doubt probably a sweatshirt or two. “Do what you love and the money will follow.” This philosophy, one that also stuck with me all these years, became the perfect elixir for this moment of disaster in which I found myself. Pursue what you are passionate about and what makes you happy and everything else will fall into place. No, I did not get in the Acting program, but I did get in the Theater Studies program. I guess Dennis’s insistence to appreciate all facets of theater was an important life lesson … and after all, I still got to do what I loved.
I have now spent over 25 years working in various roles and positions in the arts from Broadway to regional stages. Ironically, I am now the same age as Dennis was when our lives serendipitously crossed. And just a few months ago, I ascended to the position of Executive Director at an arts center, the same position that he held for so many years and for so many generations, poised to create my own indelible legacy in the footsteps of a giant. A dream deferred if not for the stage that Dennis set for me.
Time and the general progressions of life lead to distant memories, but the realization of such a loss is immediate, raw and permanent. A simple Google search of Dennis shows that even in his retirement and last few months, he continued to lift his community up through public service. Always doing what he loved.
There’s a longstanding tradition to honor theater legends when they leave us, a symbolic gesture of someone gone but not forgotten. Let’s us all dim the lights for Dennis, a fitting final act for a man that made so many of us shine.
