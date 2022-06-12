Jashae Lee has joined the coaching staff at Trinity Valley Community College as assistant women’s basketball coach.
Lee joins the Lady Cardinals after two years with New Mexico Junior College, where she served as assistant coach.
She assisted in a successful season while with the Thunderbirds. After not competing due to COVID during 2020-21, the New Mexico program became the 2022 Region V- WJCAC Conference Champions, compiling a 25-6 season record and an undefeated home record of 13-0.
Lee was no stranger to the Lady Thunderbirds basketball program when she returned as an assistant coach. During the year 2012-13 season, Lee played there, helping compile a 22-5 record and co-conference championship. She was the team's second leading scorer and was named all-conference.
Prior to her coaching stint in New Mexico, Lee made stops with the University of Arkansas-Monticello as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator (2019-20), assistant coach Paris Junior College (2017-19) and Murray State University (2016-17).
At Arkansas- Monticello, Lee assisted in the Blossoms reaching new heights in the GAC. After being picked to finish 12th in conference preseason polls, the team ended the year with a 20-11 overall record, and concluded the year making it to the GAC Championship final game.
The team also shattered many additional records including being nationally ranked for the first time since joining the NCAA, defeating a nationally ranked opponent, and achieved having one of the top defenses in the country, holding GAC opponents to just 59.2 PPG.
Lee has been a key component in recruiting and skill development of both guards and post at each of these programs. She has also assisted in overseeing team academics, coordination of strength and conditioning, scouting opponents, on-court coaching and game preparation.
After her one season with NMJC, Lee earned the opportunity to return to Division 1 basketball, finishing her final three seasons for Murray State University.
Lee holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Master of Human Development and Leadership, both from Murray State University.
