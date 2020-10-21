New Hope United Methodist Church was bustling with around 100 people to celebrate and unveil its Texas historical marker Saturday. Since the mid 1800s, people have gathered on the grounds for worship and life’s most happy and sad occasions.
The weather was chilly, but it was like a scene from years past when churches met on the lawn and a wonderful homemade supper followed.
“New Hope United Methodist Church began as a small gathering in a combination school and church building. Church records began in 1884, but services likely date to the 1860s when several pioneer families moved to Vale Springs from the Friendship community,” said Anna Maples, church member and one of the event coordinators.
The original days of the church were humble as the building was erected. Members worshipped once a month in a tomato shed on the property. During summer months, revivals were held on the grounds and people walked to church.
New Hope Cemetery was created when the church members' children contracted typhoid fever in the late 1800s. The red brick structure wasn’t built until 1963.
This momentous occasion started with NHUMC Reverend Kaylea Van Wettering leading the prayer. David Seagroves, Caleb Montgomery, and Daniel Blevins along with John Montgomery and Marvin Seagroves of Boy Scouts of America Chandler Troop No. 342 presented old glory while the congregation and attendees said the pledge and sang the national anthem with Jayden Trammel.
Guest speakers and attendees came from Athens and other parts of the county to celebrate the event. County Judge Wade McKinney and City Council member Ed McCain were there to show support, along with Liz Smith of The Henderson County Historical Commission, who spoke on the many historic treasures in Henderson County.
State Rep. Keith Bell presented the certificate to New Hope's eldest member, Chester Jackson, whose family donated the original land, now New Hope Cemetery, and the land the church currently resides on.
“Unless we preserve what we have, our beliefs, values and our culture are fleeting,” Bell said.
Bell quoted from Matthew 25:23 and said that family and preserving those things for future generations are why he fills the position.
“We all want to leave a legacy,” he said. “Mr. Jackson has four generations of legacy here today, your family has been good and faithful servants.”
Velma Jackson, a founding member and Chester's mother, was an early historian of the church from which much of the research was obtained for the historical marker.
Her son and his daughters, JoAnn and Kelly Bustos, and his grandchildren, Jackson Peters and Benjamin Bustos, unveiled and read the marker text representing the four living generations.
“The family is a Jackson church tradition that spans back to the 1860s and earlier,” Maples said.
Sam Ralston Hicks, from the Henderson County Attorney’s Office, also spoke on the importance of historic preservation.
“History is changing and how it is taught,” Hicks said “We are putting the people back into history. We want to know how they did things. Often the first thing built in a community was a church and a school, many times it was the same place.”
Hicks discussed how important it is that younger generations ask the elder generations: “How did you do that?”
“When you didn’t have the technology you have now, how did you preserve food and other questions on everyday things that are vital to survival,” he said. “It is all a lost art that the community and we as individuals need to know.
These markers are just as important as the big ones,” Hicks said. “Important things have happened here.”
New Hope continues to thrive in the present day with forward thinking and an active youth, which ensures the next generation will understand the importance of that legacy.
“With an active youth group and activities, community gardens and outreach, and involvement in national and state relief efforts, the church congregation has maintained a bond through the generations. Still on the circuit system, the New Hope United Methodist Church continues its mission of faith and service, significantly impacting the New Hope community,” Maples said.
Services are at 9 a.m. Sundays at 7943 FM 314 N. in Brownsboro. Follow the church on Facebook at NewHopeBrownsboro.
