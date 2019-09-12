Master Gardener Addie Matney will present “Daylilies” on Tuesday, September 17, 5:30 p.m., Clint W Murchison Memorial Library, 121 W. Prairieville, Athens. This presentation is a part of Henderson County Master Gardener Association’s “Learn at the Library” series and is free and open to the public.
Daylilies are not true lilies, are native to Asia, and their blooms only last a day. So, you may wonder why daylilies are one of the most popular plants in gardens today. Much of their popularity has to do with their diversity. There is a daylily to fit in almost every color scheme and size of garden area. Some are short, others are tall. Some have a large spread, while others stay compact. You can design a garden to have daylily blooms at various times, and some cultivars even boast recurring blooms.
You can find daylilies in shades of cream, orange, pink, purple, red, and yellow. Many times, they exhibit several colors on one bloom. There is a lot to learn about daylilies, including the difference between a self, a blend, bi-color, banded, picoteed and dusted daylily. Matney will explain the midrib, the throat, and the eye. She will also give examples of the different forms of daylilies, such as single, double, spider, recurved, and starred.
Specific qualities such as blooming times, size, and texture will be explained. Daylilies are also categorized as diploid and tetraploid, and as dormant, evergreen, and semi-evergreen. In the south, evergreen daylilies are often recommended. The best time to plant daylilies, how to plant them for best results, and when and how to divide them will be explained.
Matney has certifications as a Vegetable Specialist and in Native Plant Landscaping. Daylilies are one of the gardener’s most-loved plants, but there is a lot more to daylilies than just a pretty bloom. Come learn all about these hard-working plants.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
