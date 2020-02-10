A pre-trial hearing was held Monday in the 392nd District Court for John Stevens, the Athens ISD bus driver who was involved in the fatal bus crash of January 2019.
Steven's attorney, Justin Weiner said there was new information from the train's black box.
“Data from the 'black box' shows that the train was speeding within the city limits of Athens.”
Weiner reached out to the engineers attorneys for statements and it is still being determined whether he will be permitted to interview the engineers or not. If they cannot a motion to depose will be filed he stated.
“There is potential criminal liability for them and while we will continue to relentlessly fight for our client, we want to make sure the rights of everyone involved are protected.” Weiner said.
Stevens was performing his after school bus run on Cream Level Road when the U.P. train slammed into the bus killing 13 year-old Christopher Bonilla and injuring 9 year-old Joselyn Torres. The wreck has caused investigations into the safety of the intersection. He was indicted on two separate charges for injury to a child causing serious bodily injury and manslaughter/criminally negligent homicide.
The city started pursuing avenues for improvements to the railroad crossing in July. Athens police Chief Buddy Hill stated they were collecting data to give to TXDOT, and that it can take up to 16 months after getting paperwork signed for something to go into place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.