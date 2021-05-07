An Athens native, killed in the line of duty as a Houston policeman, was among the law officers remembered at the state capitol Sunday.
Sgt. Harold Preston was fatally wounded in October as he and other officers answered a domestic disturbance at a Houston apartment complex. Preston’s name was read aloud along with those of more than 40 fallen officers, before a final salute, at the 2021 Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial ceremony, Sunday.
Gov. Greg Abbott delivered the keynote address thanking the officers for their commitment to duty and their ultimate sacrifice. Following the governor’s words, medals were presented to the families of the officers whose end-of-watch came in 2020.
“When they are threatened and harmed, our communities, state, and very ways of life are threatened and harmed,” Abbott said. “I can assure you, Texas will always stand up with our law enforcement officers.”
Days after Preston’s death, his body was accompanied by a motor procession from Houston to Athens, where he was laid to rest.
Preston was 65-years-old at the time of his death. The veteran officer, served in law enforcement for 41 years and was just weeks away from his retirement when he was gunned down. A woman, who was in danger at the apartment complex where Preston answered his final call, credits him with saving her life.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick also spoke at the annual observance, which had to be canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19 precautions. He said those who lost their lives are seen as heroes to many, but they are also, “husbands, wives, sons and daughters.”
During the 85th Legislative Session, Abbott signed House Bill 3647, which established the Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony as an annual event.
