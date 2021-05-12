Card 53 had the audience roaring with laughter Saturday night. A night of improv comedy was just what the doctor ordered after a year of quarantines and watching the paint dry.
According to Katie Birk, director of Tourism and Cultural Resources Coordinator for Athens, Card 53 Comedy did amazing and will be invited back.
“They were engaging with the audience,” she said. “They had us laughing so hard my abs hurt the next day. We received a lot of positive feedback.”
According to card53.com, Card 53 Comedy has been the driving force behind the East Texas comedy scene for the last decade. Our unique brand of "makem-up improv comedy" consists of several scenes, made up on the spot based on audience suggestions.
We considers our show to be “clean-ish” striving to provide the most entertaining show possible, however, due to the unpredictable nature of the show, we risk embarrassing our mothers, wives and places of employment all for the sake of providing a night of entertainment like no other in Texas for you.
Visit card53.com for more information about their show schedule. Having talent of this kind so close to home is a great resource.
For more information about upcoming events at the Texan visit, thetexanathens.com.
